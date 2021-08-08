Girls Golf

(Saturday) Kokomo Invitational--Westfield 314, Maconaquah 335, Lapel 344, Noblesville 345, Eastern 400, Kokomo 407, Tipton 448, Taylor 452, Carroll 500

--Beeson (L) 68 (Medalist)

--C. Renihan (L) 79

--K. Renihan (L) 87

