Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant 83, Northfield 42

Boys Basketball Henry County Championship (at Shenandoah)

Shenandoah 51, Blue River Valley 30

--J.Stevens (S) 19 points, 5 rebounds

Boys Swimming

NCC Championships (at Purdue)--Harrison 498, Richmond 321, Lafayette Jeff 265, Anderson 252, Kokomo 196, Logansport 166, McCutcheon 160, Muncie Central 149, Marion 76

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant 40, Southwood 31

--Greene (MG) 18 points

Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament

Championship

Pendleton Heights 54, Lapel 43

--Lloyd (PH) 15 points, 11 rebounds

--Poynter (L) 13 points

Fifth Place

Anderson 65, Anderson Prep 28

Seventh Place

Liberty Christian 45, Elwood 38

--Rees (LC) 17 points

Girls Swimming

NCC Championships (at Purdue)--Harrison 529, Kokomo 318, Muncie Central 249, Richmond 249, Anderson 235, Lafayette Jeff 158, Logansport 148, Marion 120, McCutcheon 118

Wrestling

Team State Duals (at Martinsville)

--Cascade 56, Daleville 23

--Southridge 43, Daleville 30

--Southmont 45, Daleville 34

Maconaquah Invitational--Maconaquah 288, Lewis Cass 216, Alexandria 169, Clinton Central 158, Wes-Del 107, Triton Central 97, Eastbrook 96, Culver Community 47, Clinton Prairie 42

