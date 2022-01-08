Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 83, Northfield 42
Boys Basketball Henry County Championship (at Shenandoah)
Shenandoah 51, Blue River Valley 30
--J.Stevens (S) 19 points, 5 rebounds
Boys Swimming
NCC Championships (at Purdue)--Harrison 498, Richmond 321, Lafayette Jeff 265, Anderson 252, Kokomo 196, Logansport 166, McCutcheon 160, Muncie Central 149, Marion 76
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant 40, Southwood 31
--Greene (MG) 18 points
Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament
Championship
Pendleton Heights 54, Lapel 43
--Lloyd (PH) 15 points, 11 rebounds
--Poynter (L) 13 points
Fifth Place
Anderson 65, Anderson Prep 28
Seventh Place
Liberty Christian 45, Elwood 38
--Rees (LC) 17 points
Girls Swimming
NCC Championships (at Purdue)--Harrison 529, Kokomo 318, Muncie Central 249, Richmond 249, Anderson 235, Lafayette Jeff 158, Logansport 148, Marion 120, McCutcheon 118
Wrestling
Team State Duals (at Martinsville)
--Cascade 56, Daleville 23
--Southridge 43, Daleville 30
--Southmont 45, Daleville 34
Maconaquah Invitational--Maconaquah 288, Lewis Cass 216, Alexandria 169, Clinton Central 158, Wes-Del 107, Triton Central 97, Eastbrook 96, Culver Community 47, Clinton Prairie 42
