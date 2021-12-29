Boys Basketball

Carmel 70, Anderson 45

Shenandoah 45, Frankton 29

--J.Stevens (S) 14 points, 3 rebounds

--Davenport (F) 13 points, 10 rebounds

Northeastern 50, Lapel 36

Girls Basketball

Grant 4 (at Oak Hill)

Madison-Grant 42, Oak Hill 27

--Turner (MG) 13 points

Eastbrook 41, Madison-Grant 29

Wapahani Invitational

Alexandria 62, Centerville 14

Wapahani 61, Alexandria 52

Daleville 51, Elwood 14

--Johnson (D) 14 points, 6 rebounds

Wrestling

Spartan Classic (at Connersville)--

Frankton Invitational

--Frankton 69, Knightstown 0

--Batesville 54, Madison-Grant 24

--Frankton 51, Lutheran 15

--Madison-Grant 54, Knightstown 15

--Frankton 42, Madison-Grant 36

--Frankton 63, Scecina 6

--Madison-Grant 48, Lutheran 24

--Batesville 42, Frankton 27

--Madison-Grant 48, Scecina 30

Eastern Holiday Classic (at Greentown)

--Alexandria 60, Tri-Central 18

--Alexandria 60, Carroll 22

--Alexandria 48, Sheridan 36

