Boys Basketball
Carmel 70, Anderson 45
Shenandoah 45, Frankton 29
--J.Stevens (S) 14 points, 3 rebounds
--Davenport (F) 13 points, 10 rebounds
Northeastern 50, Lapel 36
Girls Basketball
Grant 4 (at Oak Hill)
Madison-Grant 42, Oak Hill 27
--Turner (MG) 13 points
Eastbrook 41, Madison-Grant 29
Wapahani Invitational
Alexandria 62, Centerville 14
Wapahani 61, Alexandria 52
Daleville 51, Elwood 14
--Johnson (D) 14 points, 6 rebounds
Wrestling
Spartan Classic (at Connersville)--
Frankton Invitational
--Frankton 69, Knightstown 0
--Batesville 54, Madison-Grant 24
--Frankton 51, Lutheran 15
--Madison-Grant 54, Knightstown 15
--Frankton 42, Madison-Grant 36
--Frankton 63, Scecina 6
--Madison-Grant 48, Lutheran 24
--Batesville 42, Frankton 27
--Madison-Grant 48, Scecina 30
Eastern Holiday Classic (at Greentown)
--Alexandria 60, Tri-Central 18
--Alexandria 60, Carroll 22
--Alexandria 48, Sheridan 36
