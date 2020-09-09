Boys Tennis
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 5, Frankton 0
Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 0
--1S Evans (MG) def Smith (F) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Gilman (MG) def Davenport (F) 6-2, 6-3
--3S Manwell (MG) def Walls (F) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Wilson/Fox (MG) def Brobtson/Friend (F) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3
--2D Hall/Richards (MG) def Maines/Hartley (F) 6-2, 6-3
Lapel 5, Warren Central 0
Marion 4, Shenandoah 1
--1S Oddiraju (M) def Holdren (S) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Fauser (M) def Waggener (S) 6-1, 6-1
--3S A.Spitzer (M) def Conner (S) 6-2, 6-4
--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Bruehler/R.Spitzer 7-5, 6-4
--2D Sebastien/Drook (M) def Mathes/Jennings (S) 6-4, 6-2
Girls Golf
Oak Hill 194, Alexandria 206, Eastbrook 211
--Cuneo (A) 47
Girls Soccer
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 7, Shelbyville 0
--Browning (PH) 3 goals, 2 assists
--Dodd (PH) 2 goals
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Union 0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-12)
Shenandoah 3, Tri 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-18)
