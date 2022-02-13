Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Lapel 61, Frankfort 59
Anderson 87, Muncie Central 58
--Wills (A) 22 points
Daleville 57, Eastbrook 50
--Adams (D) 17 points, 8 rebounds
Liberty Christian 63, Bethesda Christian 53
--Watson (LC) 17 points
International 56, Anderson Prep 39
--Scott (A) 16 points
Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 46
Shenandoah 58, Randolph Southern 41
Girls Basketball Regional 10 (at Frankton)
--Semifinal
Frankton 64, Carroll (Flora) 52
--Bates (F) 24 points, 10 rebounds
--Championship
Frankton 60, Winchester 56
--Bates (F) 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals
--Sperry (F) 13 points, 8 rebounds
Wrestling Semistates
At Ft. Wayne--Daleville 29 points (T-16th)
Julius Gerencser (Daleville) 138 pounds, advances to state
Jackson Ingenito (Daleville) 195 pounds, advances to state
At New Castle--Frankton 12 points (21st), Pendleton Heights 8 points (T-25th), Alexandria 4 points (T-28th)
Hunter Branham (Frankton) 285 pounds, advances to state
