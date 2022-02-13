Saturday's Results

Boys Basketball

Lapel 61, Frankfort 59

Anderson 87, Muncie Central 58

--Wills (A) 22 points

Daleville 57, Eastbrook 50

--Adams (D) 17 points, 8 rebounds

Liberty Christian 63, Bethesda Christian 53

--Watson (LC) 17 points

International 56, Anderson Prep 39

--Scott (A) 16 points

Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 46

Shenandoah 58, Randolph Southern 41

Girls Basketball Regional 10 (at Frankton)

--Semifinal

Frankton 64, Carroll (Flora) 52

--Bates (F) 24 points, 10 rebounds

--Championship

Frankton 60, Winchester 56

--Bates (F) 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals

--Sperry (F) 13 points, 8 rebounds

Wrestling Semistates

At Ft. Wayne--Daleville 29 points (T-16th)

Julius Gerencser (Daleville) 138 pounds, advances to state

Jackson Ingenito (Daleville) 195 pounds, advances to state

At New Castle--Frankton 12 points (21st), Pendleton Heights 8 points (T-25th), Alexandria 4 points (T-28th)

Hunter Branham (Frankton) 285 pounds, advances to state

