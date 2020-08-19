Boys Cross Country

(Tue) Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Madison-Grant 26, Alexandria 31, Lapel 84

--Reese (Elwood) 1st

--Martin (Alex) 2nd

--Kelich (MG) 3rd

--Hofer (Lapel) 17th

Girls Cross Country

(Tue) Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Alexandria 25, Madison-Grant 45, Lapel 56

--Stinson (Alex) 1st

--Combs (Lapel) 3rd

--Foor (Elwood) 4th

--Ewer (MG) 6th

Boys Tennis

Lapel 5, Anderson 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-2

--2S I. Bair (L) def Bale (A) 6-1, 6-2

--3S Humerickhouse (L) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-4

--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Hanaur/Alumbaugh (A) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Bailey/Thalls (L) def Bell/Griffith (A) 6-1, 6-1

Kokomo 5, Alexandria 0

Madison-Grant 4, Western 1

Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0

--1S Bowers (PH) def Walls (F) 6-2, 6-3

--2S Hammons (PH) def Brobston (F) 7-5, 6-3

--3S Nielsen (PH) def Davenport (F) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6

--1D Jones/Webster (PH) def Friend/Maines (F) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4

--2D Mills/Stoker (PH) def Hartley/McCorkle (F) 6-1, 7-5

Girls Golf

Hamilton Southeastern 164, Pendleton Heights 185

Mt. Vernon 174, Delta 190, Shenandoah 203

--Craig (S) 43

Girls Soccer

Yorktown 17, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-22)

--Bair (A) 10 kills, 2 aces

--Hill (S) 15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

