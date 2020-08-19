Boys Cross Country
(Tue) Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Madison-Grant 26, Alexandria 31, Lapel 84
--Reese (Elwood) 1st
--Martin (Alex) 2nd
--Kelich (MG) 3rd
--Hofer (Lapel) 17th
Girls Cross Country
(Tue) Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Alexandria 25, Madison-Grant 45, Lapel 56
--Stinson (Alex) 1st
--Combs (Lapel) 3rd
--Foor (Elwood) 4th
--Ewer (MG) 6th
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Anderson 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-2
--2S I. Bair (L) def Bale (A) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Humerickhouse (L) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-4
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Hanaur/Alumbaugh (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Bailey/Thalls (L) def Bell/Griffith (A) 6-1, 6-1
Kokomo 5, Alexandria 0
Madison-Grant 4, Western 1
Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0
--1S Bowers (PH) def Walls (F) 6-2, 6-3
--2S Hammons (PH) def Brobston (F) 7-5, 6-3
--3S Nielsen (PH) def Davenport (F) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6
--1D Jones/Webster (PH) def Friend/Maines (F) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4
--2D Mills/Stoker (PH) def Hartley/McCorkle (F) 6-1, 7-5
Girls Golf
Hamilton Southeastern 164, Pendleton Heights 185
Mt. Vernon 174, Delta 190, Shenandoah 203
--Craig (S) 43
Girls Soccer
Yorktown 17, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-22)
--Bair (A) 10 kills, 2 aces
--Hill (S) 15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces
