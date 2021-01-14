Girls Basketball

Tri 80, Anderson Prep 15

New Palestine 57, Pendleton Heights 54

--Davis (PH) 14 points

Frankton 53, Tipton 50

--Gardner (F) 17 points

Shenandoah 81, Lapel 35

--Perry (S) 42 points

Boys Swimming

Delta 136, Pendleton Heights 46

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 132, Delta 51

Men's College Basketball

Anderson University 79, Transylvania 75

--Williams (AU) 22 points

Women's College Basketball

Transylvania 64, Anderson University 46

--Dellinger (AU) 18 points

