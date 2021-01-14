Girls Basketball
Tri 80, Anderson Prep 15
New Palestine 57, Pendleton Heights 54
--Davis (PH) 14 points
Frankton 53, Tipton 50
--Gardner (F) 17 points
Shenandoah 81, Lapel 35
--Perry (S) 42 points
Boys Swimming
Delta 136, Pendleton Heights 46
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 132, Delta 51
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 79, Transylvania 75
--Williams (AU) 22 points
Women's College Basketball
Transylvania 64, Anderson University 46
--Dellinger (AU) 18 points
