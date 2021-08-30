Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Frankton 5, Shenandoah 0
Girls Golf
Frankton 222, Monroe Central 232
--Dean (F) 53 (Co-Medalist)
--Cain (F) 53 (Co-Medalist)
Volleyball
Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 1 (25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16)
--Duckworth (A) 9 kills, block
Daleville 3, Southern Wells 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-12)
Winchester 3, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-21)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Anderson 30, Elwood 38, Alexandria 57, Liberty Christian Inc.
--Price (LC) 1st
--Proctor (And.) 2nd
--Hood (E) 3rd
--Hill (Alex) 9th
Madison-Grant 15, Eastern 50
Boys Soccer
Seton Catholic 1, Liberty Christian 0
Tri-Central 5, Anderson Prep 0
Muncie Burris 5, Daleville 2
--Bricker (D) goal
Pendleton Heights 2, Greenfield-Central 0
--Phillips (PH) shutout
Boys Tennis
Frankton 3, Muncie Burris 2
Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Fleek (T) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Fox (MG) def Parker (T) 6-0, 6-2
--3S Hull (MG) def Irwin (T) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Metzger/Richards (MG) def Wonnell/Groves (T) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Sullivan/Blanc (T) 6-1, 6-0
Alexandria 4, Eastern 1
--1S Bates (A) def Miller (E) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Ward (A) def Kelly (E) 7-5, 4-6, 10-1
--3S DeVault (A) def White (E) 6-4, 6-1
--1D Haley/Lapp (E) def Matthews/Norris (A) 6-4, 6-3
--2D Lipps/Kettery (A) def Bowyer/Cluen (E) 6-2, 6-4
Girls Cross Country
Eastern 15, Madison-Grant 40
Alexandria 15, Anderson Inc., Elwood Inc.
--Thomas (Alex) 1st
--Denney (And.) 2nd
--Foor (E) 5th
Girls Golf
Lapel 173, Tipton 183, Alexandria 199
--C.Renihan (L) 39 (Medalist)
--Harpe (A) 49
Northfield 192, Elwood Inc.
--Ash (E) 48
Blue River Valley 198, Shenandoah 222, Randolph Southern 225
--Chandler (S) 49
Pendleton Heights 189, Noblesville 201, Kokomo 231
--Wiggins (PH) 43 (Medalist)
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-11)
--A.Ross (PH) 15 kills, 2 blocks
--E.Anderson (L) 5 kills
Alexandria 3, Blackford 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-16)
Anderson Prep 3, Central Christian 0
Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17)
--Baney (MG) 15 kills, 12 blocks, 2 aces
Eastern Hancock 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-10)
Liberty Christian 3, Morristown 1 (25-20, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22)
Kokomo 3, Elwood 2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 10-25, 16-14)
--Sallee (E) 11 kills, 5 blocks
