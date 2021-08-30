Monday's Results

Boys Tennis

Frankton 5, Shenandoah 0

Girls Golf

Frankton 222, Monroe Central 232

--Dean (F) 53 (Co-Medalist)

--Cain (F) 53 (Co-Medalist)

Volleyball

Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 1 (25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16)

--Duckworth (A) 9 kills, block

Daleville 3, Southern Wells 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-12)

Winchester 3, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-21)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Anderson 30, Elwood 38, Alexandria 57, Liberty Christian Inc.

--Price (LC) 1st

--Proctor (And.) 2nd

--Hood (E) 3rd

--Hill (Alex) 9th

Madison-Grant 15, Eastern 50

Boys Soccer

Seton Catholic 1, Liberty Christian 0

Tri-Central 5, Anderson Prep 0

Muncie Burris 5, Daleville 2

--Bricker (D) goal

Pendleton Heights 2, Greenfield-Central 0

--Phillips (PH) shutout

Boys Tennis

Frankton 3, Muncie Burris 2

Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Fleek (T) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Fox (MG) def Parker (T) 6-0, 6-2

--3S Hull (MG) def Irwin (T) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Metzger/Richards (MG) def Wonnell/Groves (T) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Sullivan/Blanc (T) 6-1, 6-0

Alexandria 4, Eastern 1

--1S Bates (A) def Miller (E) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Ward (A) def Kelly (E) 7-5, 4-6, 10-1

--3S DeVault (A) def White (E) 6-4, 6-1

--1D Haley/Lapp (E) def Matthews/Norris (A) 6-4, 6-3

--2D Lipps/Kettery (A) def Bowyer/Cluen (E) 6-2, 6-4

Girls Cross Country

Eastern 15, Madison-Grant 40

Alexandria 15, Anderson Inc., Elwood Inc.

--Thomas (Alex) 1st

--Denney (And.) 2nd

--Foor (E) 5th

Girls Golf

Lapel 173, Tipton 183, Alexandria 199

--C.Renihan (L) 39 (Medalist)

--Harpe (A) 49

Northfield 192, Elwood Inc.

--Ash (E) 48

Blue River Valley 198, Shenandoah 222, Randolph Southern 225

--Chandler (S) 49

Pendleton Heights 189, Noblesville 201, Kokomo 231

--Wiggins (PH) 43 (Medalist)

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-11)

--A.Ross (PH) 15 kills, 2 blocks

--E.Anderson (L) 5 kills

Alexandria 3, Blackford 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-16)

Anderson Prep 3, Central Christian 0

Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17)

--Baney (MG) 15 kills, 12 blocks, 2 aces

Eastern Hancock 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-10)

Liberty Christian 3, Morristown 1 (25-20, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22)

Kokomo 3, Elwood 2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 10-25, 16-14)

--Sallee (E) 11 kills, 5 blocks

Tags

Trending Video