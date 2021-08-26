Boys Soccer
Eastbrook 3, Daleville 1
--Kendall (D) goal
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament Semifinals
Lapel 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Bates (A) 6-1, 6-0
--2S I.Bair (L) def Ward (A) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Kimmerling (L) def DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-4
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Norris/Matthews (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Lipps/Kettery (A) 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball
Elwood 3, Tri-Central 1 (25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21)
--Crawford (E) 21 kills, 6 blocks
Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-16)
--Baney (MG) 9 kills, 6 digs, 15 blocks
Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18)
Delta 3, Daleville 1 (26-24, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.