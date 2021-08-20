Boys Tennis

(Thur) Hamilton Heights 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Bowers (PH) def Wolfgang (HH) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

--2S Maynard (HH) def Mills (PH) 6-3, 6-2

--3S VanHaarn (HH) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-1

--1D Weber/Cavanaugh (HH) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-0, 7-5

--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Colter/Steffen (HH) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Girls Golf

(Thur) Eastern 194, Frankton 203, Southwood Inc.

--Dean (F) 42 (Medalist)

Football

Tipton 34, Frankton 0

Lapel 44, Wabash 7

Tri-Central 28, Madison-Grant 12

Yorktown 46, Anderson 6

Eastern Hancock 37, Alexandria 27

Volleyball

(Thur) Crispus Attucks 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-10)

Daleville 3, Cowan (25-17, 25-16, 25-21)

