Baseball
Anderson 11, Arsenal Tech 0 (5)
--Talley (A) 1-2, 3 RBI, R
Centerville 6, Shenandoah 3
--Lowder (S) 1-3, RBI
Pendleton Heights 5, Yorktown 0
--Howell (PH) 7 IP, 0 H, 8 K, 3 BB
--MacMillan (PH) 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB, R
Eastern Hancock 32, Anderson Prep 5
Alexandria 13, Taylor 10
--McGuire (A) 2-5, HR, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
(Tue) Madison-Grant 237, Marion 249
Boys Track and Field
Daleville 62, Elwood 49, Cowan 41
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 7, Muncie Central 0
--1S Heiser (A) def Feaster (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Hosier (A) def Carpenter (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Pyle (A) def Powell (MC) 6-0, 6-1
--4S Clark (A) def Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Dungan (A) def Davisson/Stallings (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Roberson/Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--3D Leever/Warren (A) def Carpenter/Quirk (MC) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Track and Field
Cowan 62, Daleville 52, Elwood 33
Softball
Alexandria 12, Wes-Del 0 (5)
--Bair (A) 3-3, 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI
Shenandoah 12, New Castle 0
--Boyd (S) Grand Slam
Pendleton Heights 12, Delta 0 (5)
--Brunnemer (PH) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI
Eastern 3, Madison-Grant 2
--Barnett (MG) 1-3, 2 RBI
