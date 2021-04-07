Baseball

Anderson 11, Arsenal Tech 0 (5)

--Talley (A) 1-2, 3 RBI, R

Centerville 6, Shenandoah 3

--Lowder (S) 1-3, RBI

Pendleton Heights 5, Yorktown 0

--Howell (PH) 7 IP, 0 H, 8 K, 3 BB

--MacMillan (PH) 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB, R

Eastern Hancock 32, Anderson Prep 5

Alexandria 13, Taylor 10

--McGuire (A) 2-5, HR, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

(Tue) Madison-Grant 237, Marion 249

Boys Track and Field

Daleville 62, Elwood 49, Cowan 41

Girls Tennis

Alexandria 7, Muncie Central 0

--1S Heiser (A) def Feaster (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Hosier (A) def Carpenter (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Pyle (A) def Powell (MC) 6-0, 6-1

--4S Clark (A) def Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Dungan (A) def Davisson/Stallings (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Roberson/Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--3D Leever/Warren (A) def Carpenter/Quirk (MC) 6-0, 6-0

Girls Track and Field

Cowan 62, Daleville 52, Elwood 33

Softball

Alexandria 12, Wes-Del 0 (5)

--Bair (A) 3-3, 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI

Shenandoah 12, New Castle 0

--Boyd (S) Grand Slam

Pendleton Heights 12, Delta 0 (5)

--Brunnemer (PH) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI

Eastern 3, Madison-Grant 2

--Barnett (MG) 1-3, 2 RBI

