Boys Cross Country Sectionals

At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 15, Fishers 51, Pendleton Heights 74, Blue River Valley 131, Frankton 134, Anderson 140, Elwood 178, Alexandria 203, Shenandoah 264

--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 6th

--C.Smith (Lapel) 11th

--Price (Liberty Christian) 12th

--H.Smith (Frankton) 15th

--Proctor (Anderson) 22nd

--Hood (Elwood) 24th

--Martin (Alexandria) 40th

--Settlemyer (Anderson Prep) 45th

--Renz (Shenandoah) 53rd

At Delta--Wapahani 38, Monroe Central 68, Yorktown 78, Muncie Central 80, Muncie Burris 177, Wes-Del 206, Winchester 215, Delta 217, Cowan 221, Daleville 235, Jay County 270, Union City 291, Randolph Southern 368

--N.Colvin (Daleville) 25th

At Marion--Oak Hill 38, Huntington North 49, Wabash 87, Eastbrook 140, Marion 170, Blackford 172, Madison-Grant 186, Southwood 189, Southern Wells 196, Northfield 213, Mississinewa 297

--Kelich (Madison-Grant) 27th

Boys 1A Soccer Sectional Championship (at Taylor)

Liberty Christian 6, Taylor 0

--Boiko (LC) 2 goals

--Cabello (LC) 2 goals

Boys Tennis

All-CIC Team

Brayden Bates, senior, Alexandria

Owen Hinchman, sophomore, Elwood

Jacob Davenport, senior, Frankton

Braxton Walls, senior, Frankton

Luke Gilman, freshman, Madison-Grant

Christopher Fox, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Clayton Hull, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Honorable Mention

James Ward, sophomore, Alexandria

Benjamin DeVault, junior, Alexandria

Beau Brandon, sophomore, Elwood

Eli Maines, senior, Frankton

Sam Barr, sophomore, Frankton

Max Barr, sophomore, Frankton

Sam Dalton, senior, Frankton

Mason Richards, senior, Madison-Grant

Bryce Metzger, senior, Madison-Grant

Ty Evans, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Girls Cross Country Sectionals

At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 22, Fishers 59, Pendleton Heights 71, Blue River Valley 130, Shenandoah 140, Alexandria 141, Lapel 180, Frankton 191

--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 6th

--Thomas (Alexandria) 12th

--Hill (Shenandoah) 17th

--Foor (Elwood) 22nd

--Combs (Lapel) 23rd

--Denney (Anderson) 30th

--Cline (Frankton) 31st

--Wall (Liberty Christian) 42nd

At Delta--Yorktown 59, Delta 91, Monroe Central 95, Wes-Del 113, Cowan 115, Wapahani 124, Jay County 158, Randolph Southern 180, Winchester 186

--Norris (Daleville) 5th

At Marion--Huntington North 24, Eastbrook 69, Oak Hill 71, Blackford 96, Northfield 133, Southern Wells 137, Marion 176, Madison-Grant 218

--Mayfield (Madison-Grant) 40th

Volleyball

Alexandria 2, Northeastern 0 (25-17, 25-21)

Alexandria 2, Lawrenceburg 0 (25-18, 25-16)

Jay County 2, Alexandria 0 (25-22, 25-20)

Union County 2, Alexandria 1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-11)

Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-12)

Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 0

Logansport 2, Anderson 0 (25-22, 25-19)

