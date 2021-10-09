Boys Cross Country Sectionals
At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 15, Fishers 51, Pendleton Heights 74, Blue River Valley 131, Frankton 134, Anderson 140, Elwood 178, Alexandria 203, Shenandoah 264
--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 6th
--C.Smith (Lapel) 11th
--Price (Liberty Christian) 12th
--H.Smith (Frankton) 15th
--Proctor (Anderson) 22nd
--Hood (Elwood) 24th
--Martin (Alexandria) 40th
--Settlemyer (Anderson Prep) 45th
--Renz (Shenandoah) 53rd
At Delta--Wapahani 38, Monroe Central 68, Yorktown 78, Muncie Central 80, Muncie Burris 177, Wes-Del 206, Winchester 215, Delta 217, Cowan 221, Daleville 235, Jay County 270, Union City 291, Randolph Southern 368
--N.Colvin (Daleville) 25th
At Marion--Oak Hill 38, Huntington North 49, Wabash 87, Eastbrook 140, Marion 170, Blackford 172, Madison-Grant 186, Southwood 189, Southern Wells 196, Northfield 213, Mississinewa 297
--Kelich (Madison-Grant) 27th
Boys 1A Soccer Sectional Championship (at Taylor)
Liberty Christian 6, Taylor 0
--Boiko (LC) 2 goals
--Cabello (LC) 2 goals
Boys Tennis
All-CIC Team
Brayden Bates, senior, Alexandria
Owen Hinchman, sophomore, Elwood
Jacob Davenport, senior, Frankton
Braxton Walls, senior, Frankton
Luke Gilman, freshman, Madison-Grant
Christopher Fox, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Clayton Hull, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Honorable Mention
James Ward, sophomore, Alexandria
Benjamin DeVault, junior, Alexandria
Beau Brandon, sophomore, Elwood
Eli Maines, senior, Frankton
Sam Barr, sophomore, Frankton
Max Barr, sophomore, Frankton
Sam Dalton, senior, Frankton
Mason Richards, senior, Madison-Grant
Bryce Metzger, senior, Madison-Grant
Ty Evans, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Girls Cross Country Sectionals
At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 22, Fishers 59, Pendleton Heights 71, Blue River Valley 130, Shenandoah 140, Alexandria 141, Lapel 180, Frankton 191
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 6th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 12th
--Hill (Shenandoah) 17th
--Foor (Elwood) 22nd
--Combs (Lapel) 23rd
--Denney (Anderson) 30th
--Cline (Frankton) 31st
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 42nd
At Delta--Yorktown 59, Delta 91, Monroe Central 95, Wes-Del 113, Cowan 115, Wapahani 124, Jay County 158, Randolph Southern 180, Winchester 186
--Norris (Daleville) 5th
At Marion--Huntington North 24, Eastbrook 69, Oak Hill 71, Blackford 96, Northfield 133, Southern Wells 137, Marion 176, Madison-Grant 218
--Mayfield (Madison-Grant) 40th
Volleyball
Alexandria 2, Northeastern 0 (25-17, 25-21)
Alexandria 2, Lawrenceburg 0 (25-18, 25-16)
Jay County 2, Alexandria 0 (25-22, 25-20)
Union County 2, Alexandria 1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-11)
Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-12)
Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 0
Logansport 2, Anderson 0 (25-22, 25-19)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.