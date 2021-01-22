Boys Basketball
Blackford 46, Frankton 42
--Mills (F) 13 points
Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35
Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29
Anderson 59, Harrison 51
--Ingram (A) 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40
Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36
Delta 61, Pendleton Heights 42
Girls Basketball
Frankton 66, Blackford 50
--Thomas (F) 21 points, 11 rebounds
Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59
--Ford (A) 32 points
Wrestling
(Thur) Eastern 60, Frankton 30
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 93, Manchester 89
--Williams (AU) 27 points, 7 assists
--Huber (M) 2 points
Women's College Basketball
Manchester 63, Anderson University 59
--Dellinger (AU) 25 points
--Taylor (AU) 3 points, 4 steals
--Hawkins (AU) 14 points
--Shepherd (M) 4 points, 4 rebounds
--Stamm (M) 2 points, rebound
