Boys Basketball

Blackford 46, Frankton 42

--Mills (F) 13 points

Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35

Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29

Anderson 59, Harrison 51

--Ingram (A) 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40

Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36

Delta 61, Pendleton Heights 42

Girls Basketball

Frankton 66, Blackford 50

--Thomas (F) 21 points, 11 rebounds

Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59

--Ford (A) 32 points

Wrestling

(Thur) Eastern 60, Frankton 30

Men's College Basketball

Anderson University 93, Manchester 89

--Williams (AU) 27 points, 7 assists

--Huber (M) 2 points

Women's College Basketball

Manchester 63, Anderson University 59

--Dellinger (AU) 25 points

--Taylor (AU) 3 points, 4 steals

--Hawkins (AU) 14 points

--Shepherd (M) 4 points, 4 rebounds

--Stamm (M) 2 points, rebound

Tags

Trending Video