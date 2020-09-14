Friday's Results
Boys Soccer
(Thur) Fishers 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Liberty Christian 1, Wapahani 0
--Lamb (LC) goal
Football
Blackford 42, Alexandria 31
Marion 49, Anderson 0
Frankton 24, Elwood 21
--Finley (F) 19 rush, 100 yards, 2 TD
Lapel 35, Shenandoah 31
--Goff (S) 21 rush, 131 yards, 2 TD
--Dollar (L) 35 rush, 225 yards, 4 TD
Mississinewa 34, Madison-Grant 12
Pendleton Heights 35, Greenfield-Central 18
--Elijah (PH) 10 rush, 117 yards, TD
Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Randolph Southern Invitational--Muncie Central 55, New Castle 60, Muncie Burris 78, Blue River Valley 127, Adams Central 129, Eastern Hancock 141, Shenandoah 192, Winchester Community 216, Richmond 219, Alexandria 221, Union County 283, Randolph Southern 321
--Price (Liberty Christian) 1st
--Minton (Anderson Prep) 8th
--Hawkins (S) 26th
--Martin (Alex) 33rd
Wildcat Invitational (At Marion)
--Red Division--Hamilton Southeastern 30, Noblesville 44, Fishers 67, Westfield 161, Oak Hill 181, Penn 184, Pendleton Heights 248, West Lafayette 250, Columbia City 261, Wapahani 293, Valparaiso 311, McCutcheon 335, Wabash 358, Heritage Christian 359, East Noble 372, Harrison 383, South Adams 493
--Carpenter (PH) 21st
--Gray Division--Mt. Vernon 53, Lafayette Jefferson 91, New Haven 104, Culver Academies 135, Connersville 219, Heritage 234, Norwell 250, Wawasee 274, Lincolnview 298, Frankton 312, Carrol (Flora) 346, Bluffton 363, Logansport 377, Anderson 390, Woodlan 393, Mississinewa 404, Daleville 422, Kokomo 423, Arsenal Tech 429, Madison-Grant 440, Elwood 463, Southern Wells 484, Wisdom Builders 537
--Smith (F) 11th
--Reese (E) 19th
--Menifee (A) 31st
--Weston (D) 40th
--Harbert (MG) 78th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 3, Centerville 0
--Tapia (LC) 3 goals
Pendleton Heights 1, South Bend Washington 1
--Kail (PH) goal
--PH won 5-4 on penalty kicks
Westfield 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Arsenal Tech 6, Anderson 1
--Molinda (A) goal
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 3, Blackhawk Christian 2
--1S Doden (BC) def Evans (MG) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5
--2S Romines (BC) def Gilman (MG) 6-3, 6-4
--3S Manwell (MG) def Sefton (BC) 6-4, 6-3
--1D Wilson/Fox (MG) def Allen/L. LaGrange (BC) 6-3, 6-2
--2D Hull/Richards (MG) def Gibson/E. LaGrange (BC) 6-2, 6-3
Madison-Grant 3, Northwestern 2
--1S Evans (MG) def Wise (N) 6-1, 6-2
--2S Gilman (MG) def Morrow (N) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)
--3S Manwell (MG) def Robinson (N) 6-3, 6-4
--1D Gaier/Horner (N) def Hull/Lutterman (MG) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Mullins/Kearney (N) def Wilson/Fox (MG) 6-1, 6-2
Muncie Central 3, Anderson 2
Richmond 5, Anderson 0
Girls Cross Country
Randolph Southern Invitational--Adams Central 41, New Castle 86, Wes-Del 96, Shenandoah 109, Alexandria 112, Richmond 139, Union County 140, Randolph Southern 154
--Edwards (S) 12th
--Etchison (Liberty Christian) 19th
--Stinson (Alex) 20th
Wildcat Invitational (At Marion)
--Red Division--Hamilton Southeastern 45, Westfield 72, Harrison 141, Valparaiso 146, Norwell 157, West Lafayette 179, East Noble 181, Oak Hill 203, Pendleton Heights 218, McCutcheon 247, Columbia City 297, South Adams 300, Heritage Christian 355
--Jones (PH) 32nd
--Gray Division--Culver Academies 58, Faith Christian 102, Woodlan 116, Fremont 144, Carroll (Flora) 149, Logansport 168, Bluffton 209, Wawasee 221, Kokomo 275, Wapahani 282, Frankton 316, Warsaw 320, Southern Wells 327, Heritage 334, Central Noble 337, Madison-Grant 357, Wisdom Builders 361
--Cole (F) 32nd
--Covert (Daleville) 34th
--Ewer (MG) 65th
--Barnard (Anderson) 92nd
--Fox (Elwood) 153rd
Girls Golf
Grant 4 (At Marion Elks)--Oak Hill 376, Madison-Grant 390, Mississinewa 394
--Ab. Hostetler (MG) 92
Hoosier Heritage Conference (At Albany)--Greenfield-Central 344, Yorktown 374, Delta 375, Mt. Vernon 386, New Palestine 387, Pendleton Heights 396, New Castle 401, Shelbyville 436
Noblesville Invitational (At Harbour Trees)--Carmel 300, Hamilton Southeastern 314, Noblesville Gold 320, Lapel 343, Center Grove 344, Guerin Catholic 355, Noblesville Black 381, Fishers 382, Lafayette Jeff 395, Cathedral 396
--Beeson (L) 72 (+1) 3rd
Girls Soccer
Arsenal Tech 7, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Blue River Valley 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
Madison County Volleyball Tournament (At Elwood)
Liberty Christian 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-15)
--Rees (LC) 6 kills, 6 assists, 3 aces
--Cullum (A) 4 assists, 3 aces
Pendleton Heights 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-4)
--A. Ross (PH) 7 kills
--Smith (LC) kill
Frankton 2, Elwood 0 (25-23, 25-16)
--Ch. Thomas (F) 8 kills, block
--Crawford (E) 7 kills, 2 blocks
Alexandria 2, Anderson 0 (25-10, 25-16)
--Stinefield (Alex) 5 kills, block, 2 assists
--Swanson (And) 4 kills, ace
Madison-Grant 2, Lapel 1 (25-13, 20-25, 15-10)
--Allman (L) 7 kills, block
--Rudy (MG) 32 assists, 2 aces
Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-13, 25-11)
--A. Ross (PH) 11 kills, 2 aces
--Ch. Thomas (F) 6 kills, block
Madison-Grant 2, Alexandria 0 (25-14, 25-21)
--Bair (A) 8 kills
--Garringer (MG) 10 kills
Pendleton Heights 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-14, 25-12)
--Grile (PH) 6 kills, 2 aces
--Holmberg (MG) kill, block
Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Lawrence Central 0
Wabash 3, Elwood 2
Mississinewa 4, Alexandria 1
--1S Oliver (M) def Stinefield (A) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Scott (M) def Bates (A) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Rowley (M) def Clark (A) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Fuqua/Scott (M) def Lipps/Matthews (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Ward/DeVault (A) def Smith/Tignor (M) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Marion 5, Anderson 0
New Palestine 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Schwier (NP) def Bowers (PH) 6-1, 6-3
--2S Haeberle (NP) def Hammons (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Davis (NP) def Bubenzer (PH) 6-1, 6-3
--1D Au/Wesley (NP) def Jones/Webster (PH) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
--2D Havel/Stiller (NP) def Webster/Stoker (PH) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Golf
Daleville 188, Alexandria 198
--Allen (D) 41 (medalist)
--Rhoades (A) 42
New Palestine 172, Pendleton Heights 181
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 5, Delta 0
--Browning (PH) 2 goals, 2 assists
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Wes-Del 2
Shortridge 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-15, 25-21, 26-24)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
New Castle Invitational--Rushville 21, New Castle 43, Eastern Hancock 72, Cowan 94, Shenandoah 128
--Minton (APA) 6th place
--Hawkins (S) 23rd
Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 3, Pendleton Heights 1
--J.Scott (A) goal
Boys Tennis
Lapel 4, Eastern 1
Marion 3, Madison-Grant 2
Frankton 5, Blackford 0
Girls Cross Country
New Castle Invitational--Cowan 42, New Castle 48, Rushville 58, Shenandoah 66
--Edwards (S) 10th
Girls Golf
Pendleton Heights 180, Frankton 181
--Dillmon (F) 42 (medalist)
Eastern 205, Alexandria 206
--Rhoades (A) 46 (medalist)
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-22)
--Bair (A) 12 kills, block
Blue River 3, Daleville 1 (25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18)
