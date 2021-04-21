Baseball
Anderson 14, Richmond 2 (5)
--Brooks (A) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 3-4, RBI
--Hamilton (A) 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI
--Allen (A) 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI
Girls Tennis
Pendleton Heights 3, Shenandoah 2
--1S Cruser (PH) def Patterson (S) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Sherman (S) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Spencer (PH) def Buskirk (S) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Nation/Wilkinson (S) def Brandom/Steinke (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Allen/Zody (S) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.