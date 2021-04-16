Friday's Late Results

Boys Golf

Blackford 231, Madison-Grant 253

--Thompson (MG) 62

--Moore (MG) 62

Boys Track and Field

Panther Invitational (At Knightstown)--Milan 126, Tri 101, South Decatur 94, North Decatur 77, Waldron 66, Shenandoah 60, Knightstown 40, Indiana Math & Science 5

--Hummel (S) 110 hurdles

Madison County Championship (At Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 171, Frankton 149, Madison-Grant 72, Anderson 60, Alexandria 34, Liberty Christian 32, Elwood 29.5, Anderson Prep 27.5, Lapel 21

--Harvey (PH) McCord Outstanding Athlete

Girls Track and Field 

Madison County Championship (At Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 193, Madison-Grant 87, Frankton 83, Alexandria 74, Elwood 40, Anderson Prep 37, Anderson 36, Lapel 22, Liberty Christian 19

--Ewer (MG) McCord Outstanding Athlete

Panther Invitational (At Knightstown)--South Decatur 113.5, North Decatur 105, Shenandoah 89, Tri 72, Waldron 70, Milan 48.5, Knightstown 36, Indiana Math & Science 32

--Hill (S) shot put, discus

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament

Third Place

Lapel 4, Anderson 1

Seventh Place

Madison-Grant 4, Anderson Prep 0

--1S Hostetler (MG) def McNeal (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Chaple (MG) def F. Rodriguez (A) 6-0, 6-3

--3S Stansberry (MG) def S. Rodriguez (A) 6-0, 6-0 

--1D Hill/Counceller (MG) def Evans/Kimmerling (A) 6-2, 6-1

Saturday's Results

Baseball

Delta 13, Daleville 0 (6)

--Donner (Dale) 1-2

Horizon Christian 24, Liberty Christian 13

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament (At Memorial Field)

Championship

Madison-Grant 11, Anderson 8

--Beckley (MG) 1-4, 4 RBI

--Evans (MG) 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 11 K

--Brooks (A) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

--Allen (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI

Third Place

Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 1

--Frakes (PH) 1-4, RBI

--Webb (F) 2-3, 2B, R

Fifth Place

Lapel 11, Alexandria 0 (5)

--Patz (A) 1-1, 2B

--Stow (L) 4 IP, 1 H, 7 K

--Allman (L) 3-4, R, 3 RBI

Boys Golf

Monroe Central Invitational (at Hickory Hills)--Monroe Central 320, Delta 324, Yorktown 329, Pendleton Heights 372, Shenandoah 382, Winchester 406, Daleville 412, Wapahani 422, Union City 430, Blue River Valley 470, Anderson INC, Elwood INC

--Gray (PH) 85

--Alumbaugh (A) 99

Ritter Classic (At Eagle Creek)--Covenant Christian 306, Bloomington North 336, Lapel 358, Perry Meridian 378, Decatur Central 388, Lutheran 391, Southport 392, Franklin Central 404, University 423, Cardinal Ritter 447, Cascade 450, Warren Central 450

--Renihan (L) 79 (T-4th)

--Carroll (L) 84 (8th)

Softball

Shenandoah 11, Cambridge City Lincoln 3

--Allen (S) 3-5, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB

Madison County Softball Tournament (At Pendleton Heights)

Championship

Pendleton Heights 10, Frankton 2

--Scott (PH) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

--Norris (PH) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K

--Coppess (F) 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 7 IP, 3 ER, 5 K

Third Place

Alexandria 18, Anderson 1 (5)

--Smith (Alex) 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

--Williams (And) 2-2

Fifth Place

Madison-Grant 7, Elwood 6

--Greene (MG) 3-4, R, 2 RBI, SB

--Johnson (E) 1-3, 2 RBI

Seventh Place

Lapel 19, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Allman (L) 1-1, Grand Slam

--Blower (LC) 2-2

