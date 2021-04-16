Friday's Late Results
Boys Golf
Blackford 231, Madison-Grant 253
--Thompson (MG) 62
--Moore (MG) 62
Boys Track and Field
Panther Invitational (At Knightstown)--Milan 126, Tri 101, South Decatur 94, North Decatur 77, Waldron 66, Shenandoah 60, Knightstown 40, Indiana Math & Science 5
--Hummel (S) 110 hurdles
Madison County Championship (At Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 171, Frankton 149, Madison-Grant 72, Anderson 60, Alexandria 34, Liberty Christian 32, Elwood 29.5, Anderson Prep 27.5, Lapel 21
--Harvey (PH) McCord Outstanding Athlete
Girls Track and Field
Madison County Championship (At Madison-Grant)--Pendleton Heights 193, Madison-Grant 87, Frankton 83, Alexandria 74, Elwood 40, Anderson Prep 37, Anderson 36, Lapel 22, Liberty Christian 19
--Ewer (MG) McCord Outstanding Athlete
Panther Invitational (At Knightstown)--South Decatur 113.5, North Decatur 105, Shenandoah 89, Tri 72, Waldron 70, Milan 48.5, Knightstown 36, Indiana Math & Science 32
--Hill (S) shot put, discus
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Third Place
Lapel 4, Anderson 1
Seventh Place
Madison-Grant 4, Anderson Prep 0
--1S Hostetler (MG) def McNeal (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Chaple (MG) def F. Rodriguez (A) 6-0, 6-3
--3S Stansberry (MG) def S. Rodriguez (A) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Hill/Counceller (MG) def Evans/Kimmerling (A) 6-2, 6-1
Saturday's Results
Baseball
Delta 13, Daleville 0 (6)
--Donner (Dale) 1-2
Horizon Christian 24, Liberty Christian 13
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament (At Memorial Field)
Championship
Madison-Grant 11, Anderson 8
--Beckley (MG) 1-4, 4 RBI
--Evans (MG) 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 11 K
--Brooks (A) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
--Allen (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI
Third Place
Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 1
--Frakes (PH) 1-4, RBI
--Webb (F) 2-3, 2B, R
Fifth Place
Lapel 11, Alexandria 0 (5)
--Patz (A) 1-1, 2B
--Stow (L) 4 IP, 1 H, 7 K
--Allman (L) 3-4, R, 3 RBI
Boys Golf
Monroe Central Invitational (at Hickory Hills)--Monroe Central 320, Delta 324, Yorktown 329, Pendleton Heights 372, Shenandoah 382, Winchester 406, Daleville 412, Wapahani 422, Union City 430, Blue River Valley 470, Anderson INC, Elwood INC
--Gray (PH) 85
--Alumbaugh (A) 99
Ritter Classic (At Eagle Creek)--Covenant Christian 306, Bloomington North 336, Lapel 358, Perry Meridian 378, Decatur Central 388, Lutheran 391, Southport 392, Franklin Central 404, University 423, Cardinal Ritter 447, Cascade 450, Warren Central 450
--Renihan (L) 79 (T-4th)
--Carroll (L) 84 (8th)
Softball
Shenandoah 11, Cambridge City Lincoln 3
--Allen (S) 3-5, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB
Madison County Softball Tournament (At Pendleton Heights)
Championship
Pendleton Heights 10, Frankton 2
--Scott (PH) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI
--Norris (PH) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K
--Coppess (F) 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 7 IP, 3 ER, 5 K
Third Place
Alexandria 18, Anderson 1 (5)
--Smith (Alex) 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
--Williams (And) 2-2
Fifth Place
Madison-Grant 7, Elwood 6
--Greene (MG) 3-4, R, 2 RBI, SB
--Johnson (E) 1-3, 2 RBI
Seventh Place
Lapel 19, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Allman (L) 1-1, Grand Slam
--Blower (LC) 2-2
