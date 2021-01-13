Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 13, 2021 @ 10:33 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Girls Basketball
Tri-Central 61, Elwood 25
Carmel 70, Anderson 38
--Ford (A) 21 points, 5 steals
Wrestling
Daleville 54, Richmond 21
Alexandria 39, Wes-Del 12
