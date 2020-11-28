Saturday's Scores
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 72, Alexandria 56
--Nunn (LC) 31 points, 2 assists
--Stewart (A) 18 points, 3 assists
Madison-Grant 65, Wabash 31
--Howell (MG) 18 points
--Brown (MG) 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
Girls Basketball
Anderson 65, Kokomo 38
--Ford (A) 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals
Alexandria 70, Daleville 42
--VanBlair (A) 28 points
--Hochstetler (D) 10 points
Elwood 64, Wes-Del 35
--Crawford (E) 31 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists
