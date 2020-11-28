Saturday's Scores

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 72, Alexandria 56

--Nunn (LC) 31 points, 2 assists

--Stewart (A) 18 points, 3 assists

Madison-Grant 65, Wabash 31

--Howell (MG) 18 points

--Brown (MG) 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Girls Basketball

Anderson 65, Kokomo 38

--Ford (A) 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals

Alexandria 70, Daleville 42

--VanBlair (A) 28 points

--Hochstetler (D) 10 points

Elwood 64, Wes-Del 35

--Crawford (E) 31 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

