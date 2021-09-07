Monday's Results
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Taylor 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-11)
--Klettheimer (F) 9 kills, 4 aces
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 27, Yorktown 35, Daleville 112, Cowan 113, Wes-Del 113, Delta 129
--E.Colvin (D) 17th place
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 7, Anderson Prep 0
--Cabello (LC) 3 goals, assist
Pendleton Heights 10, Marion 1
--Bubalo (PH) 4 goals
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Ludwig (B) 6-1, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Keplinger (B) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Hull (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Metzger/Richards (MG) def Clark/Penrod (B) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Elliott/Foster (B) 6-2, 6-0
Lapel 5, Elwood 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Hinchman (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2S I.Bair (L) def Brandon (E) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Loller (L) def Henry (E) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Haas/Henry (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Lapel by default
Alexandria 3, Tipton 2
--1S Bates (A) def J.Humrichous (T) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3
--2S Stillson (T) def Ward (A) 6-1, 7-5
--3S Shook (T) def DeVault (A) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Matthews/Lipps (A) def Burton/Wallace (T) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Norris/Kettery (A) def Wittkamper/N.Humrichous (T) 6-1, 6-1
Girls Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 37, Delta 52, Wes-Del 73, Cowan 80, Wapahani 117, Daleville Inc.
--O.Covert (D) 10th place
Girls Golf
Alexandria 203, Misssissinewa Inc.
--Cuneo (A) 49
Daleville 207, Frankton 217, Elwood 225
--Hamaker (F) 53 (Personal best)
--Gick, Denney (D) 47 (Co-Medalists)
--Ash (E) 53
Lapel 167, Heritage Christian 186, Pendleton Heights 197
--Beeson (L) 37 (Medalist)
Lincoln 213, Rushville 213, Shenandoah 217
--Chandler (S) 47
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-11)
--McPhaul (D) 8 kills, 2 blocks
Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)
Connersville 3, Anderson 0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-8)
--McKenzie (A) 4 kills, ace
Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-18)
Lapel 3, Shenandoah 0
