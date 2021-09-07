Monday's Results

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Taylor 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-11)

--Klettheimer (F) 9 kills, 4 aces

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 27, Yorktown 35, Daleville 112, Cowan 113, Wes-Del 113, Delta 129

--E.Colvin (D) 17th place

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 7, Anderson Prep 0

--Cabello (LC) 3 goals, assist

Pendleton Heights 10, Marion 1

--Bubalo (PH) 4 goals

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Ludwig (B) 6-1, 6-3

--2S Fox (MG) def Keplinger (B) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Hull (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Metzger/Richards (MG) def Clark/Penrod (B) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Elliott/Foster (B) 6-2, 6-0

Lapel 5, Elwood 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Hinchman (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2S I.Bair (L) def Brandon (E) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Loller (L) def Henry (E) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Haas/Henry (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Lapel by default

Alexandria 3, Tipton 2

--1S Bates (A) def J.Humrichous (T) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

--2S Stillson (T) def Ward (A) 6-1, 7-5

--3S Shook (T) def DeVault (A) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Matthews/Lipps (A) def Burton/Wallace (T) 6-2, 6-4

--2D Norris/Kettery (A) def Wittkamper/N.Humrichous (T) 6-1, 6-1

Girls Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 37, Delta 52, Wes-Del 73, Cowan 80, Wapahani 117, Daleville Inc.

--O.Covert (D) 10th place

Girls Golf

Alexandria 203, Misssissinewa Inc.

--Cuneo (A) 49

Daleville 207, Frankton 217, Elwood 225

--Hamaker (F) 53 (Personal best)

--Gick, Denney (D) 47 (Co-Medalists)

--Ash (E) 53

Lapel 167, Heritage Christian 186, Pendleton Heights 197

--Beeson (L) 37 (Medalist)

Lincoln 213, Rushville 213, Shenandoah 217

--Chandler (S) 47

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-11)

--McPhaul (D) 8 kills, 2 blocks

Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)

Connersville 3, Anderson 0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-8)

--McKenzie (A) 4 kills, ace

Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-18)

Lapel 3, Shenandoah 0

