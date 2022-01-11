Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 95, Shelbyville 45

Girls Basketball

Lapel 56, Lafayette Jeff 23

--Haseman (L) 10 points

Madison-Grant 44, Taylor 39

--Moore (MG) 13 points

Girls Basketball Delaware County Tournament First Round

Wapahani 80, Daleville 21

--Voss (D) 8 points

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 136, Shelbyville 41

Wrestling

Anderson 42, Guerin Catholic 27

--Dietz (A) 100th career win

Monroe Central 54, Madison-Grant 24

Fishers 39, Pendleton Heights 27

Frankton 48, Muncie Central 18

