Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 95, Shelbyville 45
Girls Basketball
Lapel 56, Lafayette Jeff 23
--Haseman (L) 10 points
Madison-Grant 44, Taylor 39
--Moore (MG) 13 points
Girls Basketball Delaware County Tournament First Round
Wapahani 80, Daleville 21
--Voss (D) 8 points
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 136, Shelbyville 41
Wrestling
Anderson 42, Guerin Catholic 27
--Dietz (A) 100th career win
Monroe Central 54, Madison-Grant 24
Fishers 39, Pendleton Heights 27
Frankton 48, Muncie Central 18
