At Greenfield-Central (Hawk's Tail)--New Castle 311, New Palestine 322, Mt. Vernon 338, Shelbyville 346,  Shenandoah 347, Greenfield-Central 347, Triton Central 397, Southwestern 389, Morristown 403, Eastern Hancock 404, Blue River Valley 405, Knightstown 426, Waldron 464

--Zody (S) 83--Advances to Regional

At Noblesville (Harbour Trees)--Noblesville 310, Fishers 315, Hamilton Southeastern 316, Tipton 324, Hamilton Heights 355, Pendleton Heights 355, Lapel 368, Frankton 392, Alexandria 403, Anderson 418, Elwood 422, Daleville 459

--Gray (PH) 78--Advances to Regional

--Erwin (L) 80

--Retherford (E) 88

--Baker (F) 91

--Harpe (Alex) 94

--Kelley (And.) 94

--Broshar (D) 108

Baseball

All-North Central Conference

First Team

--Jacob Lee, senior, Anderson

--Linkin Talley, senior, Anderson

Second Team

--Kairo Parks, junior, Anderson

--Conner Stephenson, senior, Anderson

All Delaware County

Zach Neff, senior, Daleville

Honorable Mention

Ethan Colvin, sophomore, Daleville

Meryck Adams, sophomore, Daleville

Softball

All-Mid-Eastern Conference

Allyssa Allen, junior, Shenandoah

Kayla Muterspaugh, junior, Shenandoah

Kaylin Nolen, senior, Shenandoah

Cali Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville

Valyn Pattengale, freshman, Daleville

Lydia Schwagmeier, freshman, Shenandoah

All-Delaware County

Valyn Pattengale, freshman, Daleville

Honorable Mention

Cali Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville

Emily Simmons, freshman, Daleville

All-Central Indiana Conference

Makena Alexander, junior, Frankton

Chelsea Bowland, senior, Madison-Grant

Ady Coppess, senior, Frankton

Jaleigh Crawford, senior, Elwood

Claire Duncan, sophomore, Frankton

Katie Duncan, junior, Madison-Grant

Daya Greene, junior, Madison-Grant

Elizabeth Lee, junior, Madison-Grant

Kendall Parker, senior, Alexandria

Taylor Roundtree, sophomore, Alexandria

Morgan Scott, senior, Elwood

Olivia Shannon, junior, Elwood

Lauryn Williams, senior, Frankton

Honorable Mention

Alivia Boston, sophomore, Elwood

Makenzie Cornwell, junior, Elwood

Tristen Dunn, senior, Alexandria

Jersey Marsh, sophomore, Frankton

Chelsea Parker, senior, Madison-Grant

Anzlee Thomas, senior, Madison-Grant

Girls Tennis All-District 4

Jamison Geoffreys, senior, Anderson

Abby Cruser, senior, Pendleton Heights

Taylor Stinefield, senior, Alexandria

Carlie Remington, senior, Alexandria

Ally Honeycutt, senior, Alexandria

Emily Leever, senior, Alexandria

Coach of the Year: Matt DeVault, Alexandria

