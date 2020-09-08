Boys Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (At Cowan)--Wapahani 21, Delta 55, Yorktown 58, Cowan 115, Daleville 115, Wes-Del INC
--Weston (D) 10th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 1, Anderson Prep 0
--Tapia (LC) goal
Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 0
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Elwood 0
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
Alexandria 3, Tipton 2
Pendleton Heights 3, Yorktown 2
--1S Minniear (Y) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Hammons (PH) def Hicks (Y) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Mills (PH) def Sarino (Y) 6-3, 6-0
--1D Darby/Sabijon (Y) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Nielsen/Webster (PH) def Smith/Stinson (Y) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3
Girls Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (At Cowan)--Yorktown 36, Delta 39, Cowan 87, Wapahani 96, Wes-Del 99, Daleville INC
--Covert (D) 12th
Girls Golf
Lapel 161, Heritage Christian 174, Pendleton Heights 179
--Beeson (L) 33 (medalist)
Madison-Grant 208, North Miami 210, Southern Wells 244
--Ab.Hostetler 51
Daleville 176, Frankton 185, Elwood 229
--Dillmon (F) 41 (co-medalist)
--Denney (D) 41 (co-medalist)
Shenandoah 185, Lincoln 215, Rushville 231
--Craig 42
Alexandria 213, Mississinewa 237
--Rhoades (A) 49
Girls Soccer
Anderson 5, Marion 4 (OT)
--Stevens (A) 3 goals
--Wheeler (A) GW Goal 94'
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13)
Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-12)
Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0 (25-16, 25-21, 26-24)
--Crawford (Elwood) 9 kills, 3 aces
Alexandria 3, Frankton 1 (25-11, 11-25, 25-6, 25-12)
