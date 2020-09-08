Boys Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (At Cowan)--Wapahani 21, Delta 55, Yorktown 58,  Cowan 115, Daleville 115, Wes-Del INC

--Weston (D) 10th

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 1, Anderson Prep 0

--Tapia (LC) goal

Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 0

Boys Tennis

Lapel 5, Elwood 0

Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0

Alexandria 3, Tipton 2

Pendleton Heights 3, Yorktown 2

--1S Minniear (Y) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Hammons (PH) def Hicks (Y) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Mills (PH) def Sarino (Y) 6-3, 6-0

--1D Darby/Sabijon (Y) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Nielsen/Webster (PH) def Smith/Stinson (Y) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Girls Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (At Cowan)--Yorktown 36, Delta 39, Cowan 87, Wapahani 96, Wes-Del 99, Daleville INC

--Covert (D) 12th

Girls Golf

Lapel 161, Heritage Christian 174, Pendleton Heights 179

--Beeson (L) 33 (medalist)

Madison-Grant 208, North Miami 210, Southern Wells 244

--Ab.Hostetler 51

Daleville 176, Frankton 185, Elwood 229

--Dillmon (F) 41 (co-medalist)

--Denney (D) 41 (co-medalist)

Shenandoah 185, Lincoln 215, Rushville 231

--Craig 42

Alexandria 213, Mississinewa 237

--Rhoades (A) 49

Girls Soccer

Anderson 5, Marion 4 (OT)

--Stevens (A) 3 goals

--Wheeler (A) GW Goal 94'

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13)

Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-12)

Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0 (25-16, 25-21, 26-24)

--Crawford (Elwood) 9 kills, 3 aces

Alexandria 3, Frankton 1 (25-11, 11-25, 25-6, 25-12)

