Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 1, Knightstown 1
--Rodriguez (A) goal
Delta 5, Pendleton Heights 1
Marion 5, Anderson 1
Boys Tennis
(Wed) Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Gibson (GC) def Bowers (PH) 7-5, 6-0
--2S Dye (GC) def Hammons (PH) 6-1, 6-3
--3S Hyre (GC) def Mills (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Tilley/Weidner (GC) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Havel/Stiller (GC) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 6-1, 6-4
Frankton 4, Taylor 1
Lapel 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-2
--2S I. Bair (L) def Hammons (PH) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Gooding (L) def Mills (PH) 6-4, 6-4
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Thalls/Bailey (L) def Webster/Nielsen (PH) 6-4, 6-4
Madison-Grant 5, Logansport 0
Greenfield-Central 5, Alexandria 0
Girls Golf
Lapel 173, Mt. Vernon 178, Yorktown 183
--Beeson (L) 36 (medalist)
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 10, New Castle 0
Volleyball
(Wed) Tipton 3, Alexandria 1 (25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 24-26)
Liberty Christian 3, Christel House Academy 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-15)
Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)
Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-16)
Muncie Central 3, Daleville 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19)
Alexandria 3, Lapel 1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 34-32)
--Allman (L) 18 kills, 4 blocks
--Bair (A) 17 kills, 2 blocks
Pendleton Heights 3, New Palestine 1 (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.