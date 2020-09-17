Boys Soccer

Anderson Prep 1, Knightstown 1

--Rodriguez (A) goal

Delta 5, Pendleton Heights 1

Marion 5, Anderson 1

Boys Tennis

(Wed) Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S Gibson (GC) def Bowers (PH) 7-5, 6-0

--2S Dye (GC) def Hammons (PH) 6-1, 6-3

--3S Hyre (GC) def Mills (PH) 6-2, 6-1

--1D Tilley/Weidner (GC) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-2, 6-1

--2D Havel/Stiller (GC) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 6-1, 6-4

Frankton 4, Taylor 1

Lapel 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-2

--2S I. Bair (L) def Hammons (PH) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Gooding (L) def Mills (PH) 6-4, 6-4

--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Jones/Stoker (PH) 6-2, 6-0

--2D Thalls/Bailey (L) def Webster/Nielsen (PH) 6-4, 6-4

Madison-Grant 5, Logansport 0

Greenfield-Central 5, Alexandria 0

Girls Golf

Lapel 173, Mt. Vernon 178, Yorktown 183

--Beeson (L) 36 (medalist)

Girls Soccer

Pendleton Heights 10, New Castle 0

Volleyball

(Wed) Tipton 3, Alexandria 1 (25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 24-26)

Liberty Christian 3, Christel House Academy 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-15)

Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)

Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-16)

Muncie Central 3, Daleville 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19)

Alexandria 3, Lapel 1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 34-32)

--Allman (L) 18 kills, 4 blocks

--Bair (A) 17 kills, 2 blocks

Pendleton Heights 3, New Palestine 1 (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19)

Tags

Recommended for you