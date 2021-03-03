Boys Basketball Sectionals

Sectional 40 (At Elwood)

Frankton 86, Monroe Central 74

--Brobston (F) 31 points

--Schwinn (F) 30 points

Alexandria 66, Elwood 42

Sectional 41 (At Shenandoah)

Shenandoah 57, Cambridge City Lincoln 23

--Graddy (S) 10 points, 14 rebounds

Men's College Basketball

Manchester 64, Anderson University 63

--Williams (AU) 19 points, 7 rebounds

Women's College Basketball

Anderson University 62, Bluffton 60

--Dellinger (AU) 24 points

