Boys Basketball Sectionals
Sectional 40 (At Elwood)
Frankton 86, Monroe Central 74
--Brobston (F) 31 points
--Schwinn (F) 30 points
Alexandria 66, Elwood 42
Sectional 41 (At Shenandoah)
Shenandoah 57, Cambridge City Lincoln 23
--Graddy (S) 10 points, 14 rebounds
Men's College Basketball
Manchester 64, Anderson University 63
--Williams (AU) 19 points, 7 rebounds
Women's College Basketball
Anderson University 62, Bluffton 60
--Dellinger (AU) 24 points
