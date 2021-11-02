Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian 41, Central Christian 31
--Rees (LC) 32 points, 13 steals, 12 rebounds
Pendleton Heights 70, Marion 25
Alexandria 49, Muncie Burris 13
--Stansberry (A) 18 points, 16 steals
Pike 62, Anderson 21
