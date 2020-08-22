Boys Cross Country
Taylor County Clash (At Marion)--Wapahani 36, Pendleton Heights 49, Yorktown 78, Frankton 118, Delta 123, Madison-Grant 183, Mississinewa 193, Muncie Central 196, Alexandria-Monroe 235, Marion 267
--Coggins (PH) 2nd
--Smith (F) 4th
--Howell (MG) 31st
--Summers (A) 44th
Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invite (At Shelbyville)--Borden 40, Forest Park 90, Providence 170, Monrovia 179, Cascade 194, Centerville 211, North Putnam 218, Clinton Prairie 264, South Putnam 272, South Ripley 312, Greenwood Christian Academy 313, Speedway 343, White River Valley 344, Southwestern (Hanover) 375, Indianapolis Lutheran 388, Hauser 404, Indy Genesis Homeschool 434, Southwestern (Shelbyville) 440, Western Boone 473, Waldron 477, Triton Central 500, Shenandoah 506, Rising Sun 507, North Decatur 589, Purdue Polytechnic 714
--Coccia (S) 82nd
Southeastern Hokum Karem (At Hamilton Southeastern)--Hamilton Southeastern 8, Franklin Central 17, North Central 24, Lawrence North 39, Lawrence Central 60, Shelbyville 61, Lapel 72
--Burress/Armstrong (L) 32nd
Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 8, Seton Catholic 2
--Scott (A) 3 goals
Liberty Christian 3, Tipton 0
--Tapia (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes 3, Alexandria 2
--1S Stinefield (A) def Nickerson (TL) 6-3, 6-3
--2S Bates (A) def Arthur (TL) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
--3S Ousley (TL) def DeVault (A) 6-2, 6-2
--1D Gutwein/Bridwell (TL) def Clark/Lipps (A) 6-0,6-1
--2D Hubbard/Deno (TL) def Ripperdan/Matthews (A) 6-1, 6-1
Peru 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Potts (P) def Stinefield (A) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Asttrup (P) def Ripperdan (A) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Beckman (P) def Matthews (A) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Polk/Slaqel (P) def Clark/Bates (A) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
--2D Smith/Smith (P) def Lipps/DeVault (A) 6-0, 6-0
Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1
Madison-Grant 5, Jay County 0
Elwood 3, Blackford 2
Girls Cross Country
Taylor County Clash (At Marion)--Pendleton Heights 39, Delta 47, Yorktown 53, Eastbrook 96, Alexandria-Monroe 182, Marion 191, Frankton 199, Muncie Central 201, Madison-Grant 223, Wes-Del 255
--Jones (PH) 3rd
--Stinson (A) 22nd
--Cline (F) 38th
--Ewer (MG) 39th
Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invite (At Shelbyville)--Western Boone 76, Cascade 91, Monrovia 92, Centerville 101, Forest Park 105, Borden 113, South Ripley 177, Indy Genesis Homeschool 235, North Decatur 239, Speedway 254, Shenandoah 297, Clinton Prairie 305, Hauser 317, Edinburgh 419
--Edwards (S) 44th
Southeastern Hokum Karem (At Hamilton Southeastern)--Hamilton Southeastern 10, Zionsville 18, North Central 26, Lawrence North 33
--Sharp/Carey (Lapel) 27th
Girls Golf
Madison County Championship (At Meadowbrook)--Lapel 322, Pendleton Heights 345, Madison-Grant 363, Frankton 392, Alexandria 415, Elwood 460
--Beeson (L) 66 (-5) (medalist)
--Ab. Hostetler (MG) 80
--Wiggins (PH) 82
--Dillmon (F) 92
--Ash (E) 101
--Cuneo (A) 102
Monroe Central Invitational--Muncie Central 369, Northeastern 372, Wapahani 413, Daleville 417, Winchester 418, Monroe Central 443,
--Reed (D) 98
Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 388, Blue River 454, Knightstown Inc., Tri Inc.
--Craig (S) 80 (medalist)
Volleyball
Elwood Invitational
--Elwood 2, Southern Wells 0 (25-23, 25-13)
----Morris (E) 6 kills, 7 assists
--Manchester 2, Elwood 0 (25-17, 25-22)
----Hughes (E) 31 digs
--Danville 2, Elwood 0 (25-13, 25-17)
--Cass 2, Elwood 1 (23-25, 26-24, 15-12)
----Scott (E) 11 kills
Indian Creek Invitational
--Alexandria 3, Southwestern 1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17)
--Alexandria 3, Indian Creek 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-14)
Frankton 3, Taylor 0
Madison-Grant Invitational
--Madison-Grant 2, Bluffton 0 (25-17, 25-17)
----Turner (MG) 4 blocks
--Madison-Grant 2, Eastern 0 (30-28, 25-21)
----Greene (MG) 16 digs
--Adams Central 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-15, 26-24)
----Holmberg (MG) 7 kills
