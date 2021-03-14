Saturday's Area Results
Boys Basketball Regional (at Greenfield-Central)
Shenandoah 82, Covenant Christian 52
--Graddy (S) 17 points, 12 rebounds
Parke Heritage 52, Shenandoah 33
--McCollough (S) 12 points, 4 rebounds
Boys Basketball
All-Hoosier Heritage Conference
Jamison Dunham, junior, Pendleton Heights
All-North Central Conference
First Team
--Tyrelle Wills, junior, Anderson
Second Team
--Ja'Quan Ingram, sophomore, Anderson
Gymnastics State Finals (at Ball State University)
Madi Carpenter (Lapel) Vault, 9.750 (3rd Place)
