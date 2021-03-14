Saturday's Area Results

Boys Basketball Regional (at Greenfield-Central)

Shenandoah 82, Covenant Christian 52

--Graddy (S) 17 points, 12 rebounds

Parke Heritage 52, Shenandoah 33

--McCollough (S) 12 points, 4 rebounds

Boys Basketball

All-Hoosier Heritage Conference

Jamison Dunham, junior, Pendleton Heights

All-North Central Conference

First Team

--Tyrelle Wills, junior, Anderson

Second Team

--Ja'Quan Ingram, sophomore, Anderson

Gymnastics State Finals (at Ball State University)

Madi Carpenter (Lapel) Vault, 9.750 (3rd Place)

Tags

Trending Video