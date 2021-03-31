Baseball

Pendleton Heights 9, New Castle 7

--Graham (PH) 2-3, RBI

Lapel 11, Shenandoah 10

--Allman (L) 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI

--Clark (L) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

--Surface (S) 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

--Campbell (S) 2-3, 2B, RBI

Greenfield-Central 10, Frankton 6

Girls Track and Field

Fishers 102, Pendleton Heights 26

Softball

Yorktown 19, Lapel 9 (5)

--Daniels (L) 3-R HR

Pendleton Heights 27, Westfield 8

--Ryan (PH) 3-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

--Shelton (PH) 4-4, 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI

