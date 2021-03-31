Baseball
Pendleton Heights 9, New Castle 7
--Graham (PH) 2-3, RBI
Lapel 11, Shenandoah 10
--Allman (L) 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI
--Clark (L) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
--Surface (S) 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
--Campbell (S) 2-3, 2B, RBI
Greenfield-Central 10, Frankton 6
Girls Track and Field
Fishers 102, Pendleton Heights 26
Softball
Yorktown 19, Lapel 9 (5)
--Daniels (L) 3-R HR
Pendleton Heights 27, Westfield 8
--Ryan (PH) 3-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
--Shelton (PH) 4-4, 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI
