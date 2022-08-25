Boys Soccer
Wapahani 4, Anderson Prep 1
Hamilton Southeastern 4, Pendleton Heights 3
Boys Tennis
(Wed) New Castle 5, Shenandoah 0
Girls Golf
Lapel 184, Daleville 187
--Beeson (L) 34 (E) Medalist
--Capes (D) 44
Wapahani 198, Shenandoah 221
--Chandler (S) 48
Girls Soccer
Wapahani 2, Lapel 1
--Davis (L) goal
Pendleton Heights 9, Richmond 0
Delta 7, Anderson 0
Madison County Boys Tennis Semifinals
Lapel 3, Madison-Grant 2
--1S Erwin (L) def Gilman (MG) 6-4, 6-4
--2S C.Fox (MG) def Bair (L) 7-5, 7-5
--3S Hull (MG) def Novak (L) 6-1, 6-1
--1D Humerickhouse/Lewis (L) def Price/Brunt (MG) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Cash/Poynter (L) def Bartin/B.Fox (MG) 6-3, 6-2
Pendleton Heights 3, Frankton 2
Alexandria 5, Anderson 0 (consolation)
Volleyball
(Wed) Randolph Southern 3, Shenandoah 0
Frankton 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-16)
Delta 3, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
--Johnson (Daleville) 8 kills
Elwood 3, Anderson
Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 1