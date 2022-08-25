Boys Soccer

Wapahani 4, Anderson Prep 1

Hamilton Southeastern 4, Pendleton Heights 3

Boys Tennis

(Wed) New Castle 5, Shenandoah 0

Girls Golf

Lapel 184, Daleville 187

--Beeson (L) 34 (E) Medalist

--Capes (D) 44

Wapahani 198, Shenandoah 221

--Chandler (S) 48

Girls Soccer

Wapahani 2, Lapel 1

--Davis (L) goal

Pendleton Heights 9, Richmond 0

Delta 7, Anderson 0

Madison County Boys Tennis Semifinals

Lapel 3, Madison-Grant 2

--1S Erwin (L) def Gilman (MG) 6-4, 6-4

--2S C.Fox (MG) def Bair (L) 7-5, 7-5

--3S Hull (MG) def Novak (L) 6-1, 6-1

--1D Humerickhouse/Lewis (L) def Price/Brunt (MG) 6-2, 6-4

--2D Cash/Poynter (L) def Bartin/B.Fox (MG) 6-3, 6-2

Pendleton Heights 3, Frankton 2

Alexandria 5, Anderson 0 (consolation)

Volleyball

(Wed) Randolph Southern 3, Shenandoah 0

Frankton 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-16)

Delta 3, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)

--Johnson (Daleville) 8 kills

Elwood 3, Anderson

Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 1

