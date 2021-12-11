Boys Basketball
Noblesville 72, Anderson 64
--Wills (A) 20 points, 2 assists
University 54, Liberty Christian 51
--Troutman (LC) 16 points
Lapel 76, Muncie Burris 52
--Br. Judge (L) 36 points
Connersville 51, Pendleton Heights 40
--Dunham (PH) 22 points
Seton Catholic 75, Anderson Prep 23
Boys Swimming
Shelbyville Relays--Mt. Vernon 122, Yorktown 120, Columbus East 94, Bishop Chatard 80, Shelbyville 76, Batesville 70, Pendleton Heights 70
Girls Basketball
Cowan 62, Anderson Prep 29
Alexandria 67, Eastern 20
Tipton 56, Lapel 33
University 84, Liberty Christian 17
Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 15
--Moore (MG) 19 points (career high)
--McCleery (E) 10 points
Girls Swimming
Shelbyville Relays--Columbus East 118, Pendleton Heights 112, Yorktown 100, Mt. Vernon 88, Shelbyville 78, Bishop Chatard 64, Batesville 62
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights Super 6
--Frankton 54, Elwood 24
--Pendleton Heights 54, Frankton 15
--Winchester 48, Frankton 36
--Purdue Polytechnic 50, Frankton 28
--Pendleton Heights 51, Purdue Polytechnic 25
--Pendleton Heights 48, Winchester 36
--Pendleton Heights 66, Elwood 15
--Winchester 54, Elwood 18
--Purdue Polytechnic 48, Elwood 18
Western Invitational--Oak Hill 243.5, Western 229.5, Marion 169.5, Eastern 152, Madison-Grant 132, Wabash 122.5, Tipton 78, Southwood 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.