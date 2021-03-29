Monday's Results

Baseball

Frankton 6, Hagerstown 3

--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Lapel 16, Sheridan 3

--Harper (L) 3 IP, 6 K

--Allman (L) 3-4, 3 R, RBI

Softball

Greenfield-Central 10, Lapel 2

--Williams (L) 2-3, RBI

Boys Track and Field

Pendleton Heights 67, Frankton 59

--Harvey (PH) School records (Discus and Shot Put)

Girls Track and Field

Pendleton Heights 80, Frankton 36

--Dean (F) 100 and 300 hurdles

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Frankton 10, Guerin Catholic 1

--Dalton (F) 6 IP, 8 K

--Bates (F) 3-4, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI

Southwood 8, Shenandoah 3

--Surface (S) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI

Muncie Burris 14, Liberty Christian 13

New Castle 6, Pendleton Heights 3

--MacMillan (PH) 1-2, RBI

Softball

Frankton 6, Lapel 4

--Alexander (F) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

--Williams (L) 1-3, 2 RBI

