Monday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 6, Hagerstown 3
--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Lapel 16, Sheridan 3
--Harper (L) 3 IP, 6 K
--Allman (L) 3-4, 3 R, RBI
Softball
Greenfield-Central 10, Lapel 2
--Williams (L) 2-3, RBI
Boys Track and Field
Pendleton Heights 67, Frankton 59
--Harvey (PH) School records (Discus and Shot Put)
Girls Track and Field
Pendleton Heights 80, Frankton 36
--Dean (F) 100 and 300 hurdles
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 10, Guerin Catholic 1
--Dalton (F) 6 IP, 8 K
--Bates (F) 3-4, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI
Southwood 8, Shenandoah 3
--Surface (S) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI
Muncie Burris 14, Liberty Christian 13
New Castle 6, Pendleton Heights 3
--MacMillan (PH) 1-2, RBI
Softball
Frankton 6, Lapel 4
--Alexander (F) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
--Williams (L) 1-3, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.