Boys Tennis
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 4, Eastern Hancock 1
--1S Bowers (PH) def Stout (EH) 6-3, 6-4
--2S Mills (PH) def Schilling (EH) 6-0, 6-3
--3S Perny (PH) def Richey (EH) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Wennen/Sutton (EH) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Fuchs/Lawrence (EH) 6-1, 6-0
Boys Tennis Sectionals
Sectional 41 (at Anderson)--1st Round
Alexandria 4, Anderson 1
--1S Bates (Alex) def Bush (And.) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Brandon (And.) def Lipps (Alex) 6-4, 6-4
--3S Hiser (Alex) def walkover
--1D Ward/Matthews (Alex) def Davis/Richardson (And.) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Norris/DeVault (Alex) def walkover
Sectional 44 (at Marion)--Semifinal
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
Girls Soccer
Hamilton Heights 1, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Tipton 3, Frankton 2 (25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 15-5)
Alexandria 3, Eastbrook 1
