Boys Tennis

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 4, Eastern Hancock 1

--1S Bowers (PH) def Stout (EH) 6-3, 6-4

--2S Mills (PH) def Schilling (EH) 6-0, 6-3

--3S Perny (PH) def Richey (EH) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Wennen/Sutton (EH) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Fuchs/Lawrence (EH) 6-1, 6-0

Boys Tennis Sectionals

Sectional 41 (at Anderson)--1st Round

Alexandria 4, Anderson 1

--1S Bates (Alex) def Bush (And.) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Brandon (And.) def Lipps (Alex) 6-4, 6-4

--3S Hiser (Alex) def walkover

--1D Ward/Matthews (Alex) def Davis/Richardson (And.) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Norris/DeVault (Alex) def walkover

Sectional 44 (at Marion)--Semifinal

Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0

Girls Soccer

Hamilton Heights 1, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Tipton 3, Frankton 2 (25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 15-5) 

Alexandria 3, Eastbrook 1

