Monday's Results

Baseball

Lapel 10, New Castle 6

--Roberts (L) HR, 3 RBI

Frankton 14, Eastern Hancock 2 (5)

--Bates (F) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Yorktown 5, Alexandria 4

--Cuneo (A) 2-4, RBI, SB

Richmond 4, Shenandoah 3

--Campbell (S) 1-3, RBI

Anderson 9, Muncie Central 3 (Game 1)

--Lee (A) 6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 7 K; 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Anderson 10, Muncie Central 3 (Game 2)

--Lee (A) 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Westfield 9, Pendleton Heights 3

Horizon Christian 11, Daleville 1 (5)

--Adams (D) HR

Boys Golf

Lapel 155, Frankton 165

--Renihan (L) 38 (co-medalist)

--Humerickhouse (L) 38 (co-medalist)

--Baker (F) 40

--Knauer (F) 40

Pendleton Heights 151, Anderson 186

--Gray (PH) 36 (Medalist)

--Kelley (A) 46

Alexandria 181, Madison-Grant 249

--Fye (A) 44 (Medalist)

--Moore (MG) 50

Girls Tennis

Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2

--1S Fuqua (M) def Clark (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Frantz (M) def Simison (A) 6-2, 6-4

--3S Hosier (A) def Joseph (M) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Kerns/Sullivan (M) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1

--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) Bos/Cook (M) 6-2, 6-3

Lapel 5, Muncie Central 0

Anderson 3, Warren Central 2

Blackford 3, Madison-Grant 2

Softball

Yorktown 12, Anderson 2 (6)

Elwood 9, Tipton 0

--Boston (E) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI

Boys Track and Field

Daleville 55, Monroe Central 52, Seton Catholic 41

--Carman (D) 200

Girls Track and Field

Daleville 61, Seton Catholic 61, Monroe Central 32

--McPhaul (D) 100, high jump

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Oak Hill 7, Madison-Grant 6

--X.Yeagy (MG) 1-3, 3B, 2 R, SB

Softball

Pendleton Heights 5, Connersville 3

--Brunnemer (PH) 2-3, R, RBI

Madison-Grant 6, Oak Hill 3

--Greene (MG) 2-4, R, RBI, SB

