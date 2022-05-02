Monday's Results
Baseball
Lapel 10, New Castle 6
--Roberts (L) HR, 3 RBI
Frankton 14, Eastern Hancock 2 (5)
--Bates (F) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Yorktown 5, Alexandria 4
--Cuneo (A) 2-4, RBI, SB
Richmond 4, Shenandoah 3
--Campbell (S) 1-3, RBI
Anderson 9, Muncie Central 3 (Game 1)
--Lee (A) 6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 7 K; 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI
Anderson 10, Muncie Central 3 (Game 2)
--Lee (A) 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Westfield 9, Pendleton Heights 3
Horizon Christian 11, Daleville 1 (5)
--Adams (D) HR
Boys Golf
Lapel 155, Frankton 165
--Renihan (L) 38 (co-medalist)
--Humerickhouse (L) 38 (co-medalist)
--Baker (F) 40
--Knauer (F) 40
Pendleton Heights 151, Anderson 186
--Gray (PH) 36 (Medalist)
--Kelley (A) 46
Alexandria 181, Madison-Grant 249
--Fye (A) 44 (Medalist)
--Moore (MG) 50
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2
--1S Fuqua (M) def Clark (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Frantz (M) def Simison (A) 6-2, 6-4
--3S Hosier (A) def Joseph (M) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Kerns/Sullivan (M) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1
--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) Bos/Cook (M) 6-2, 6-3
Lapel 5, Muncie Central 0
Anderson 3, Warren Central 2
Blackford 3, Madison-Grant 2
Softball
Yorktown 12, Anderson 2 (6)
Elwood 9, Tipton 0
--Boston (E) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI
Boys Track and Field
Daleville 55, Monroe Central 52, Seton Catholic 41
--Carman (D) 200
Girls Track and Field
Daleville 61, Seton Catholic 61, Monroe Central 32
--McPhaul (D) 100, high jump
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Oak Hill 7, Madison-Grant 6
--X.Yeagy (MG) 1-3, 3B, 2 R, SB
Softball
Pendleton Heights 5, Connersville 3
--Brunnemer (PH) 2-3, R, RBI
Madison-Grant 6, Oak Hill 3
--Greene (MG) 2-4, R, RBI, SB