Boys Basketball
Cowan 46, Daleville 39
--Johnson (D) 16 points, 6 rebounds
Pendleton Heights 64, New Castle 58 (OT)
--Dunham (PH) 23 points, 4 assists
Girls Basketball
All-Central Indiana Conference
--Reece VanBlair, senior, Alexandria
--Jada Stansberry, junior, Alexandria
--Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood
--Chloee Thomas, senior, Frankton
--Lauryn Bates, junior, Frankton
--Ava Gardner, senior, Frankton
--Azmae Turner, junior, Madison-Grant
Honorable Mention
--Ally Honeycutt, junior, Alexandria
--Cagney Utterback, junior, Frankton
--Zoey Barnett, senior, Madison-Grant
All-Mid-Eastern Conference
--Erikka Hill, senior, Shenandoah
--Kathryn Perry, senior, Shenandoah
--Audrey Voss, junior, Daleville
