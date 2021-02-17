Boys Basketball

Cowan 46, Daleville 39

--Johnson (D) 16 points, 6 rebounds

Pendleton Heights 64, New Castle 58 (OT)

--Dunham (PH) 23 points, 4 assists

Girls Basketball

All-Central Indiana Conference

--Reece VanBlair, senior, Alexandria

--Jada Stansberry, junior, Alexandria

--Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood

--Chloee Thomas, senior, Frankton

--Lauryn Bates, junior, Frankton

--Ava Gardner, senior, Frankton

--Azmae Turner, junior, Madison-Grant

Honorable Mention

--Ally Honeycutt, junior, Alexandria

--Cagney Utterback, junior, Frankton

--Zoey Barnett, senior, Madison-Grant

All-Mid-Eastern Conference

--Erikka Hill, senior, Shenandoah

--Kathryn Perry, senior, Shenandoah

--Audrey Voss, junior, Daleville

