Monday's Results
Boys Soccer Sectionals
Sectional 8 (at Fishers)
Hamilton Southeastern 8, Anderson 0
--Lozano (A) 22 saves
Volleyball
Liberty Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-5)
Daleville 3, Jay County 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-19)
--Reed (D) 17 kills, 16 digs
Mt. Vernon 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-12)
Eastern 3, Elwood 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-10)
Alexandria 3, Cowan 0
New Castle 3, Frankton 2 (25-23, 22-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-7)
Lapel 3, Knightstown 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-17)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Tennis Regional (at Marion)
Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def M. Barr (F) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Fox (MG) def S. Barr (F) 6-4, 6-1
--3S Hull (MG) def Hartley (F) 6-4, 6-0
--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Alexander/Hobbs (F) 6-0, 6-3
--2D Price/Barton (MG) def Needler/Sutton (F) 7-5, 6-3
Volleyball
Madison-Grant 3, Marion 0
Alexandria 3, Elwood 0
Southern Wells 3, Anderson Prep 0 (28-26, 25-18, 25-17)