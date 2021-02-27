Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Union City 65, Lapel 64
Gymnastics Sectional
At Noblesville--Harrison (West Lafayette) 106.4, Lapel 103.025, Lafayette Jefferson 101.750, Logansport 99.375, Northwestern 95.525, Western 96.6, Noblesville 94.95, Southmont 89.25, Crawfordsville 82.375, North Montgomery 67.075, Tri-County 34.825, Fishers 31.750, Caston 26, Peru 25.45
--Ma. Carpenter (Lapel) All-Around Champion
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 86, Earlham 56
--Williams (AU) 11 points, 11 rebounds
