Boys Basketball

(Mon) Lapel 96, Elwood 57

--Sullivan (L) 21 points

--Robison (E) 19 points

Guerin Catholic 74, Liberty Christian 43

--Nunn (LC) 17 points, 5 rebounds

Shenandoah 69, Cowan 33

Tri 64, Anderson Prep 62 (OT)

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 62, Knightstown 31

--Perry (S) 12 points

Frankton 61, Mississinewa 39

--Thomas (F) 23 points, 6 rebounds

Alexandria 39, Hagerstown 34

Warren Central 57, Anderson 49

--Ford (A) 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks

Madison-Grant 42, Elwood 26

--Greene (MG) 13 points

Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 135, Liberty Christian 30

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 149, Liberty Christian 9

