Boys Basketball
(Mon) Lapel 96, Elwood 57
--Sullivan (L) 21 points
--Robison (E) 19 points
Guerin Catholic 74, Liberty Christian 43
--Nunn (LC) 17 points, 5 rebounds
Shenandoah 69, Cowan 33
Tri 64, Anderson Prep 62 (OT)
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 62, Knightstown 31
--Perry (S) 12 points
Frankton 61, Mississinewa 39
--Thomas (F) 23 points, 6 rebounds
Alexandria 39, Hagerstown 34
Warren Central 57, Anderson 49
--Ford (A) 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks
Madison-Grant 42, Elwood 26
--Greene (MG) 13 points
Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 135, Liberty Christian 30
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 149, Liberty Christian 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.