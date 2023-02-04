Girls Basketball Sectional Championships
Sectional 40 (at Wapahani)
Lapel 52, Winchester 47
--Wills 12 points, 12 rebounds
--Renihan 11 points, 3 assists
--Poynter 10 points, 4 assists
Sectional 41 (at Hagerstown)
Union County 39, Shenandoah 24
--McKnight (S) 9 points
--Hughes (S) 6 points
Men's Basketball
Anderson University 77, Franklin 58
--Ivanyo (AU) 20 points
Women's Basketball
Anderson University 80, Franklin 75 (OT)
--Dellinger (AU) 20 points, 12 rebounds
--Taylor (AU) 16 points, 14 rebounds
--Bates (F) 1 rebound
--Stansberry (AU) 2 points
Wrestling Regionals
At Peru--Rochester 176.5, Western 117, Maconaquah 116, Kokomo 79, Peru 63, North Miami 58, Manchester 44, Oak Hill 46, Madison-Grant 31, Wabash 29, Eastern 22, Cass 12.5, Marion 11, Northwestern 7, Eastbrook 0, Mississinewa 0, Northfield 0, Taylor 0, Tri-Central 0
At Jay County--Jay County 141, Delta 116, Bellmont 91.5, Adams Central 81, Yorktown 72, Cowan 66, Bluffton 46.5, Muncie Central 35, South Adams 33, Norwell 24, Daleville 23, Monroe Central 21, Blackford 13, Winchester 12, Union City 8, Wes-Del 8, Southern Wells 0, Wapahani 0
At Pendleton Heights--Indianapolis Cathedral 216.5, Hamilton Heights 123, Mt. Vernon 95, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 86.5, Noblesville 50, Lawrence North 36, Frankton 31, Alexandria 28.5, Elwood 26, Pendleton Heights 24, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech 21, Brebeuf Jesuit 18, Anderson 11, Guerin Catholic 11, North Central 9, Lawrence Central 6, Indiana Deaf 0, Lapel 0, Tipton 0
--I. Fye (Alex) 113-pound champion
At Richmond--East Central 134, New Castle 108.5, Franklin County 82, Centerville 77.5, Eastern Hancock 69.5, Northeastern 58, Milan 56, Connersville 54, Lawrenceburg 40, Union County 30.5, Richmond 21, Batesville 18, Tri 16, Rushville 14, Shenandoah 11, South Dearborn 11, Knightstown 8, Blue River Valley 0, Cambridge City Lincoln 0, Greensburg -3.
Girls Swimming Sectional Finals (at Fishers)--Fishers 559, Hamilton Southeastern 495, Pendleton Heights 242, Yorktown 232, Oak Hill 207, Hamilton Heights 189, Anderson 97, Marion 75, Elwood 58, Lapel 28, Liberty Christian 12
Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 63, Taylor 59
--Hull (MG) 17 points
Daleville 67, Seton Catholic 51