Boys Cross Country

(Tue) Grant 4 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 17, Eastbrook 58, Madison-Grant 64

--Kelich (MG) 11th

Boys Tennis

Lapel 4, Shenandoah 1

--1S Erwin (L) def Conner (S) 6-2, 6-2

--2S I.Bair (L) def Abbett (S) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Pinkerton (L) def Rogers (S) 6-0, 6-3

--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Toffolo/Mathes (S) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Jennings/Nazzdeese (S) def Bo.Judge/Pinkerton (L) 6-4, 6-2

Girls Cross Country

(Tue) Grant 4 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 18, Eastbrook 48, Madison-Grant 68

--Mayfield (MG) 11th

Girls Soccer

New Palestine 2, Pendleton Heights 1

Volleyball

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, New Castle 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14)

(Tue) Lapel 3, Anderson Prep 0

Daleville 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-15)

--Andreassa (D) 9 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces

--Boyd (S) 3 kills, ace

Alexandria 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11)

Wes-Del 3, Frankton 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)

Madison-Grant 3, Wabash 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22)

--Baney (MG) 14 kills, 7 blocks

