Boys Cross Country
(Tue) Grant 4 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 17, Eastbrook 58, Madison-Grant 64
--Kelich (MG) 11th
Boys Tennis
Lapel 4, Shenandoah 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Conner (S) 6-2, 6-2
--2S I.Bair (L) def Abbett (S) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Pinkerton (L) def Rogers (S) 6-0, 6-3
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Toffolo/Mathes (S) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Jennings/Nazzdeese (S) def Bo.Judge/Pinkerton (L) 6-4, 6-2
Girls Cross Country
(Tue) Grant 4 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 18, Eastbrook 48, Madison-Grant 68
--Mayfield (MG) 11th
Girls Soccer
New Palestine 2, Pendleton Heights 1
Volleyball
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, New Castle 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14)
(Tue) Lapel 3, Anderson Prep 0
Daleville 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-15)
--Andreassa (D) 9 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces
--Boyd (S) 3 kills, ace
Alexandria 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11)
Wes-Del 3, Frankton 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)
Madison-Grant 3, Wabash 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22)
--Baney (MG) 14 kills, 7 blocks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.