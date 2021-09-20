Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 4, New Castle 0

--Kail (PH) goal, assist

Liberty Christian 12, Irvington Prep 1

--Boiko (LC) 4 goals

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 4, Kokomo 1

--1S Gilman (MG) def Walsh (K) 6-4, 6-2

--2S Fox (MG) def Gamble (K) 6-2, 6-2

--3S Hull (MG) def Elkin (K) 6-2, 6-1

--1D Wallace/Guerre (K) def Richards/Metzger (MG) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Cummings/Hester (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Frankton 4, Alexandria 1

Girls Golf Sectional

Noblesville (at Harbour Trees)--Hamilton Southeastern 299, Noblesville 333, Lapel 360, Fishers 367, Pendleton Heights 385, Hamilton Heights 386, Shenandoah 439, Frankton 447, Alexandria 457, Elwood 490

--Beeson (L) 75

--Wiggins (PH) 86

--Dean (F) 95

--Smith (S) 99

--Cuneo (A) 110

--Laub (E) 117

Girls Soccer

Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-14)

--E.Finley (D) 19 assists, 3 aces

Pendleton Heights 3, Fishers 2 (18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-13)

--A.Ross (PH) 34 kills

--Gary (PH) 24 digs

Frankton 3, Eastern 1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16)

Liberty Christian 3, Irvington Prep 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17)

Monroe Central 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 4, Elwood 1

--1S Hinchman (E) def Metzger (MG) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3

--2S Fox (MG) def Brandon (E) 6-1, 6-1

--3S Price (MG) def Henry (E) 6-2, 6-0

--1D Gilman/Richards (MG) def Haas/Bock (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Pax/Hull (MG) def walkover

Lapel 4, Hamilton Heights 1

--1S Erwin (L) def Wolfgang (H) 6-2, 6-2

--2S I.Bair (L) def Maynard (H) 6-1, 6-4

--3S Van Haaren (H) def Kimmerling (L) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7

--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) Weber/Cavanaugh (H) 6-1, 6-4

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Colter/Steffen (H) 6-2, 6-3

Girls Soccer

Muncie Burris 9, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)

--Ingram (A) 11 kills, 3 aces

--Rees (LC) 5 kills, 2 aces

Alexandria 3, Marion 1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12)

