Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 4, New Castle 0
--Kail (PH) goal, assist
Liberty Christian 12, Irvington Prep 1
--Boiko (LC) 4 goals
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 4, Kokomo 1
--1S Gilman (MG) def Walsh (K) 6-4, 6-2
--2S Fox (MG) def Gamble (K) 6-2, 6-2
--3S Hull (MG) def Elkin (K) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Wallace/Guerre (K) def Richards/Metzger (MG) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Cummings/Hester (MG) 6-0, 6-0
Frankton 4, Alexandria 1
Girls Golf Sectional
Noblesville (at Harbour Trees)--Hamilton Southeastern 299, Noblesville 333, Lapel 360, Fishers 367, Pendleton Heights 385, Hamilton Heights 386, Shenandoah 439, Frankton 447, Alexandria 457, Elwood 490
--Beeson (L) 75
--Wiggins (PH) 86
--Dean (F) 95
--Smith (S) 99
--Cuneo (A) 110
--Laub (E) 117
Girls Soccer
Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-14)
--E.Finley (D) 19 assists, 3 aces
Pendleton Heights 3, Fishers 2 (18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-13)
--A.Ross (PH) 34 kills
--Gary (PH) 24 digs
Frankton 3, Eastern 1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16)
Liberty Christian 3, Irvington Prep 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17)
Monroe Central 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 4, Elwood 1
--1S Hinchman (E) def Metzger (MG) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Brandon (E) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Price (MG) def Henry (E) 6-2, 6-0
--1D Gilman/Richards (MG) def Haas/Bock (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Pax/Hull (MG) def walkover
Lapel 4, Hamilton Heights 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Wolfgang (H) 6-2, 6-2
--2S I.Bair (L) def Maynard (H) 6-1, 6-4
--3S Van Haaren (H) def Kimmerling (L) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) Weber/Cavanaugh (H) 6-1, 6-4
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Colter/Steffen (H) 6-2, 6-3
Girls Soccer
Muncie Burris 9, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)
--Ingram (A) 11 kills, 3 aces
--Rees (LC) 5 kills, 2 aces
Alexandria 3, Marion 1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-8, 25-12)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.