Boys Basketball Sectional Quarterfinals

Sectional 9 (at Richmond)

Anderson 46, Muncie Central 32

--Wills (A) 17 points

Sectional 39 (at Blackford)

Blackford 63, Madison-Grant 53

--Brown (MG) 18 points, 9 rebounds

--K. Howell (MG) 16 points

Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)

Liberty Christian 73, Wes-Del 59

--House (LC) 30 points, 23 rebounds

Tri-Central 64, Daleville 56

--Johnson (D) 31 points

IBCA Girls Basketball All-State

Supreme 15 Seniors

--Tyra Ford, Anderson

Small School All-State (Seniors)

--Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

--Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention (Seniors)

--Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights

--Chloee Thomas, Frankton

--Reece VanBlair, Alexandria

Underclass Honorable Mention

--Lauryn Bates, junior, Frankton

--Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood

