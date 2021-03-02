Boys Basketball Sectional Quarterfinals
Sectional 9 (at Richmond)
Anderson 46, Muncie Central 32
--Wills (A) 17 points
Sectional 39 (at Blackford)
Blackford 63, Madison-Grant 53
--Brown (MG) 18 points, 9 rebounds
--K. Howell (MG) 16 points
Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)
Liberty Christian 73, Wes-Del 59
--House (LC) 30 points, 23 rebounds
Tri-Central 64, Daleville 56
--Johnson (D) 31 points
IBCA Girls Basketball All-State
Supreme 15 Seniors
--Tyra Ford, Anderson
Small School All-State (Seniors)
--Erikka Hill, Shenandoah
--Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention (Seniors)
--Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights
--Chloee Thomas, Frankton
--Reece VanBlair, Alexandria
Underclass Honorable Mention
--Lauryn Bates, junior, Frankton
--Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood
