Boys Basketball
Henry County Semifinals
Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24
Girls Basketball
Madison County Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 51, Frankton 38
--Rosenkrans (PH) 8 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
--Gardner (F) 13 points, 3 steals
Alexandria 70, Elwood 28
Anderson 52, Lapel 37
--Ford (A) 18 points, 9 rebounds
--Allman (L) 11 points, 11 rebounds
Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep 18
Wrestling
(Wed) Mt. Vernon 45, Pendleton Heights 27
Madison-Grant 36, Eastbrook 33
Marion 46, Madison-Grant 36
Frankton 45, Lapel 24
