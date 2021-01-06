Boys Basketball

Henry County Semifinals

Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24

Girls Basketball

Madison County Semifinals

Pendleton Heights 51, Frankton 38

--Rosenkrans (PH) 8 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

--Gardner (F) 13 points, 3 steals

Alexandria 70, Elwood 28

Anderson 52, Lapel 37

--Ford (A) 18 points, 9 rebounds

--Allman (L) 11 points, 11 rebounds

Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep 18

Wrestling

(Wed) Mt. Vernon 45, Pendleton Heights 27

Madison-Grant 36, Eastbrook 33

Marion 46, Madison-Grant 36

Frankton 45, Lapel 24

