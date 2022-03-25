Boys Track and Field
(Thur) Lapel 64, Elwood 34
--C.Smith (L) 800 & 1600
Girls Track and Field
(Thur) Elwood 57, Lapel 45
--Garcia (E) long jump, 100 meters & 100 hurdles
Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 7:27 pm
...Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening... ...Scattered Snow Showers and Squalls Possible Overnight... A frontal boundary will sweep across the region late this afternoon and early this evening...with much colder air in its wake. Scattered showers will accompany the front and due to the colder air aloft...may also produce snow pellets or graupel. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph into this evening...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers late this evening and overnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.
