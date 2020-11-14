Girls Basketball (Saturday)

Cowan 40, Madison-Grant 30

--Turner (MG) 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals

Frankton 55, Muncie Central 45

--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds

HHC Football All-Conference

Braden Duncan, senior, offensive line

Tyler McKinley, senior, wide receiver

DeMarco Cooley, senior, defensive line

Caden McClain, senior, defensive line

Luke Bays, senior, linebacker

Evan MacMillan, senior, defensive back

Volleyball All-Madison County

Chloee Thomas, senior, Frankton

Lauren Dungan, senior, Alexandria

Avery Ross, junior, Pendleton Heights

Ramsey Gary, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Holli Klettheimer, freshman, Frankton

Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood

Kaitlyn Bair, senior, Alexandria

Avery Bailey, senior, Lapel

Lexi Swanson, senior, Anderson

Taylor Stinefield, junior, Alexandria

Olivia Wright, junior, Pendleton Heights

Lauren Hughes, senior, Elwood

Ashlynn Allman, junior, Lapel

Honorable Mention

Mady Rees, junior, Liberty Christian

Emma Anderson, junior, Lapel

Emma Jackley, junior, Lapel

Mikala Ross, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Kendall Parker, junior, Alexandria

Madi Carpenter, senior, Lapel

Tyra Gillispie, senior, Anderson Prep

Hannah Grile, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

