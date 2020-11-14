Girls Basketball (Saturday)
Cowan 40, Madison-Grant 30
--Turner (MG) 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals
Frankton 55, Muncie Central 45
--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds
HHC Football All-Conference
Braden Duncan, senior, offensive line
Tyler McKinley, senior, wide receiver
DeMarco Cooley, senior, defensive line
Caden McClain, senior, defensive line
Luke Bays, senior, linebacker
Evan MacMillan, senior, defensive back
Volleyball All-Madison County
Chloee Thomas, senior, Frankton
Lauren Dungan, senior, Alexandria
Avery Ross, junior, Pendleton Heights
Ramsey Gary, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Holli Klettheimer, freshman, Frankton
Jaleigh Crawford, junior, Elwood
Kaitlyn Bair, senior, Alexandria
Avery Bailey, senior, Lapel
Lexi Swanson, senior, Anderson
Taylor Stinefield, junior, Alexandria
Olivia Wright, junior, Pendleton Heights
Lauren Hughes, senior, Elwood
Ashlynn Allman, junior, Lapel
Honorable Mention
Mady Rees, junior, Liberty Christian
Emma Anderson, junior, Lapel
Emma Jackley, junior, Lapel
Mikala Ross, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Kendall Parker, junior, Alexandria
Madi Carpenter, senior, Lapel
Tyra Gillispie, senior, Anderson Prep
Hannah Grile, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
