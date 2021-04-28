Tuesday's Late Scores

Baseball

Frankton 9, Blackford 4

--Bates (F) 6 IP, 9 K

Boys Golf

Frankton 197, Sheridan 246

--Ward (F) 51

--Adams (F) 51

Girls Tennis

Elwood 5, Anderson Prep 0

Alexandria 5, Blackford 0

Girls Track and Field

Pendleton Heights Invitational--Noblesville 154.5, Cathedral 80, New Palestine 66.5, New Castle 62, Mt. Vernon 49, Yorktown 45, Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 18, Anderson 6, Lapel 5, Muncie Burris 0

Softball

Richmond 14, Anderson 7

Wednesday's Results

Baseball

Anderson 14, Marion 4 (5)

--Lee (A) 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI

Madison-Grant 13, Tipton 9

--Beckley (MG) 2-4, 2 RBI

Mt. Vernon 13, Pendleton Heights 5

--Cobb (PH) 2-3, R, RBI, SB

Elwood 8, Blackford 7

--Jetty (E) 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Daleville 7, Frankton 6

Boys Golf

Alexandria 191, Muncie Burris INC

--Fye (A) 47

--Hawkins (A) 47

Softball

Elwood 9, Blackford 4

--Cornwell (E) 2-5, (2) 2B, 4 RBI

Lapel 7, New Castle 2

--Daniels (L) 4-4, HR

--Allman (L) 3-4, HR

--Davis (L) 3-4, R, RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER

Tags

Trending Video