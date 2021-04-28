Tuesday's Late Scores
Baseball
Frankton 9, Blackford 4
--Bates (F) 6 IP, 9 K
Boys Golf
Frankton 197, Sheridan 246
--Ward (F) 51
--Adams (F) 51
Girls Tennis
Elwood 5, Anderson Prep 0
Alexandria 5, Blackford 0
Girls Track and Field
Pendleton Heights Invitational--Noblesville 154.5, Cathedral 80, New Palestine 66.5, New Castle 62, Mt. Vernon 49, Yorktown 45, Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 18, Anderson 6, Lapel 5, Muncie Burris 0
Softball
Richmond 14, Anderson 7
Wednesday's Results
Baseball
Anderson 14, Marion 4 (5)
--Lee (A) 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI
Madison-Grant 13, Tipton 9
--Beckley (MG) 2-4, 2 RBI
Mt. Vernon 13, Pendleton Heights 5
--Cobb (PH) 2-3, R, RBI, SB
Elwood 8, Blackford 7
--Jetty (E) 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
Daleville 7, Frankton 6
Boys Golf
Alexandria 191, Muncie Burris INC
--Fye (A) 47
--Hawkins (A) 47
Softball
Elwood 9, Blackford 4
--Cornwell (E) 2-5, (2) 2B, 4 RBI
Lapel 7, New Castle 2
--Daniels (L) 4-4, HR
--Allman (L) 3-4, HR
--Davis (L) 3-4, R, RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER
