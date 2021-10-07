Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal (at Noblesville)
(Wed) Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals (at Hamilton Southeastern)
Noblesville 7, Pendleton Heights 0
Fishers 12, Anderson 0
Volleyball
(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Burris 2 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-9)
--Wright (PH) 1,500 career assists
Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-11)
--Voss (D) 11 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs
Frankton 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-18)
Guerin Catholic 3, Anderson 0
Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-19)
--Turner (MG) 11 kills, 5 blocks
--Crawford (E) 1,000th career kill
