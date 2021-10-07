Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal (at Noblesville)

(Wed) Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals (at Hamilton Southeastern)

Noblesville 7, Pendleton Heights 0 

Fishers 12, Anderson 0

Volleyball

(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Burris 2 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-9)

--Wright (PH) 1,500 career assists

Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-11)

--Voss (D) 11 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs

Frankton 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-18)

Guerin Catholic 3, Anderson 0

Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-19)

--Turner (MG) 11 kills, 5 blocks

--Crawford (E) 1,000th career kill

