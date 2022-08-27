Saturday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Wapahani Invitational--Wapahani 29, Monroe Central 76, Eastern Hancock 82, Lapel 95, Daleville 112, Shenandoah 130, Alexandria 157

--Smith (L) 2nd

--Hinshaw (S) 14th

--N.Colvin (D) 16th

--Settlemyer (APA) 21st

--Hill (Alex) 22nd

--McClendon (Liberty Christian) 36th

Oak Hill Invitational--Columbia City 61, Heritage Christian 78, Bluffton 100, Oak Hill 102, Hamilton Heights 104, Madison-Grant 192, Southern Wells 194, Delta 210, Fairfield 216, Tri-Central 233, Carroll (Flora) 277, Faith Christian 303

--Ewer (MG) 31st

--Capshaw (Elwood) 61st

Girls Cross Country

Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 34, Wapahani 44, Winchester 62, Alexandria 87, Shenandoah 134

--Norris (Daleville) 1st

--Hosier (Alex) 8th

--Etchison (Liberty Christian) 19th

--Cooper (Shenandoah) 29th

--Johnson (Lapel) 32nd

Oak Hill Invitational--Faith Christian 52, Columbia City 60, Heritage Christian 95, Oak Hill 104, Delta 119, Hamilton Heights 127, Fairfield 161, Carroll (Flora) 166, Bluffton 284, Madison-Grant 309, Southern Wells 324

--Kelich (MG) 38th

--Coble (Elwood) 77th

Girls Golf

Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Marion Elks)--Frankton 363, Oak Hill 418, Alexandria 419, Elwood 429, Eastbrook 452, Madison-Grant 512, Mississinewa Inc.

--Wenger (F) 76 Medalist

--Dean (F) 84

--Crum (A) 94

--Laub (E) 99

--Horne (MG) 108

Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Maplewood)--Daleville 393, Wapahani 409, Shenandoah 436, Blue River Valley 453, Wes-Del 456, Union 485, Monroe Central 507

--Gick (D) 89 2nd

--Chandler (S) 91 4th

Volleyball

Cowan Invitational

--Frankton 2, Winchester 0 (25-7, 25-18)

--Frankton 2, Lapel 1

--Frankton 2, Cambridge City 0 (25-19, 25-21)

--Cambridge City 2, Lapel 0 (26-24, 27-25)

--Frankton 2, Southwood 0 (26-24, 25-17)

--Winchester 2, Lapel 0 (30-28, 25-17)

Marion Invitational

--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 1 (21-25, 25-9, 17-15)

--Liberty Christian 2, Northside 0 (27-25, 25-18)

--Southside 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-23, 25-12)

Indian Creek Invitational

--Alexandria 2, Bedford-North Lawrence 0 (25-19, 25-14)

--Indian Creek 2, Alexandria 1 (25-18, 22-25, 15-6)

--South Ripley 2, Alexandria 0 (25-19, 25-19)

Wapahani Invitational

--New Castle 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-14, 25-9)

--Eastbrook 2, Shenandoah 1 (20-25, 25-14, 15-5)

--Wapahani 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-6, 25-7)

--Adams Central 2, Shenandoah 0

