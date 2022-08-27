Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Wapahani Invitational--Wapahani 29, Monroe Central 76, Eastern Hancock 82, Lapel 95, Daleville 112, Shenandoah 130, Alexandria 157
--Smith (L) 2nd
--Hinshaw (S) 14th
--N.Colvin (D) 16th
--Settlemyer (APA) 21st
--Hill (Alex) 22nd
--McClendon (Liberty Christian) 36th
Oak Hill Invitational--Columbia City 61, Heritage Christian 78, Bluffton 100, Oak Hill 102, Hamilton Heights 104, Madison-Grant 192, Southern Wells 194, Delta 210, Fairfield 216, Tri-Central 233, Carroll (Flora) 277, Faith Christian 303
--Ewer (MG) 31st
--Capshaw (Elwood) 61st
Girls Cross Country
Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 34, Wapahani 44, Winchester 62, Alexandria 87, Shenandoah 134
--Norris (Daleville) 1st
--Hosier (Alex) 8th
--Etchison (Liberty Christian) 19th
--Cooper (Shenandoah) 29th
--Johnson (Lapel) 32nd
Oak Hill Invitational--Faith Christian 52, Columbia City 60, Heritage Christian 95, Oak Hill 104, Delta 119, Hamilton Heights 127, Fairfield 161, Carroll (Flora) 166, Bluffton 284, Madison-Grant 309, Southern Wells 324
--Kelich (MG) 38th
--Coble (Elwood) 77th
Girls Golf
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Marion Elks)--Frankton 363, Oak Hill 418, Alexandria 419, Elwood 429, Eastbrook 452, Madison-Grant 512, Mississinewa Inc.
--Wenger (F) 76 Medalist
--Dean (F) 84
--Crum (A) 94
--Laub (E) 99
--Horne (MG) 108
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Maplewood)--Daleville 393, Wapahani 409, Shenandoah 436, Blue River Valley 453, Wes-Del 456, Union 485, Monroe Central 507
--Gick (D) 89 2nd
--Chandler (S) 91 4th
Volleyball
Cowan Invitational
--Frankton 2, Winchester 0 (25-7, 25-18)
--Frankton 2, Lapel 1
--Frankton 2, Cambridge City 0 (25-19, 25-21)
--Cambridge City 2, Lapel 0 (26-24, 27-25)
--Frankton 2, Southwood 0 (26-24, 25-17)
--Winchester 2, Lapel 0 (30-28, 25-17)
Marion Invitational
--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 1 (21-25, 25-9, 17-15)
--Liberty Christian 2, Northside 0 (27-25, 25-18)
--Southside 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-23, 25-12)
Indian Creek Invitational
--Alexandria 2, Bedford-North Lawrence 0 (25-19, 25-14)
--Indian Creek 2, Alexandria 1 (25-18, 22-25, 15-6)
--South Ripley 2, Alexandria 0 (25-19, 25-19)
Wapahani Invitational
--New Castle 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-14, 25-9)
--Eastbrook 2, Shenandoah 1 (20-25, 25-14, 15-5)
--Wapahani 2, Shenandoah 0 (25-6, 25-7)
--Adams Central 2, Shenandoah 0