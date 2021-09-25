Boys Cross Country
New Haven Classic A (at Huntington)--Monroe Central 41, Westview 86, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 95, Northeastern 114, Bluffton 174, Elkhart Christian Academy 189, Churubusco 190, Eastbrook 289, Cowan 306, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian 319, Daleville 340, Adams Central 346, Blackford 355, Southern Wells 359, Prairie Heights 369, Fremont 376, South Adams 384, Southwood 386, Lakewood Park Christian 402, Eastside 541
--Hood (Elwood) 34th
--N.Colvin (D) 44th
New Haven Classic AA (at Huntington)--Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 70, Oak Hill 85, Leo 119, South Bend Riley 142, Garrett 149, Yorktown 159, Norwell 221, Hamilton Heights 234, West Noble 267, Lakeland 291, Wawasee 310, Woodlan 318, Frankton 330, Bremen 338, Marion 350, Celina 361, Heritage 380, Tippecanoe Valley 521
--Smith (F) 15th
Delta Eagle Invitational--Centerville 56, Richmond 61, Blue River Valley 113, Cambridge City Lincoln 113, Jay County 178, Lapel 182, Union City 188, Winchester 196, Delta 207, Alexandria 241, Scecina 279, Shenandoah 296
--Smith (L) 2nd
--Hinshaw (S) 11th
--Rowlett (A) 44th
Boys Soccer
Marion 2, Anderson 1
Boys Tennis
Eastern Hancock Invitational--Lapel 30, Frankton 15, Eastern Hancock 10, Shenandoah 2
--1S Erwin (L) 1st
--2S I.Bair (L) 1st
--1D Renihan/L.Bair 1st
--2D Humerickhouse/Lewis (L) 1st
Girls Cross Country
New Haven Classic AA (at Huntington)--Leo 55, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 67, Oak Hill 131, Northwood 134, Norwell 149, Yorktown 169, Celina 205, Hamilton Heights 226, Garrett 246, Bellmont 261, West Noble 277, Woodlan 279, Bremen 362, Marion 380, Heritage 455, Frankton 459, South Bend Riley 480, New Haven 508
--Cline (F) 49th
Delta Eagle Invitational--Centerville 46, Richmond 60, Delta 102, Shenandoah 113, Blue River Valley 114, Alexandria 125, Winchester 172, Lapel 183
--An.Buskirk (S) 8th
--Thomas (A) 10th
--Combs (L) 14th
Girls Golf Regional
Lapel (at Edgewood)--Noblesville 313, Hamilton Southeastern 315, Batesville 331, Mt.Vernon 349, Lapel 350, Heritage Christian 358, Richmond 358, North Central 361, Union County 382, Delta 392, Greenfield-Central 393, Daleville 402, Park Tudor 403, New Palestine 408, Greensburg 416, Franklin County 421, Winchester 425, Rushville 445
--Beeson (L) 75 (3rd place, advances to state finals)
--Wiggins (Pendleton Heights) 92
--Denney (D) 95
Volleyball
Liberty Christian 2, International 0 (25-12, 26-24)
Park Tudor 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-16, 25-11)
Daleville 2, Frankton 0 (25-19, 25-22)
Frankton 2, Indian Creek 1 (26-24, 18-25, 15-6)
Noblesville 2, Anderson 0 (25-12, 25-10)
Anderson 2, Pike (B) 0 (25-18, 25-12)
Batesville 2, Anderson 0 (25-17, 25-13)
Anderson 2, Edinburgh 0 (26-24, 25-23)
Frankton 2, Eastern Hancock 1
Southwood 2, Daleville 1 (25-5, 32-30)
Daleville 2, Indian Creek 1 (25-13, 25-27, 15-13)
