Monday's Results
Baseball
Wes-Del 6, Frankton 4
--Carmack (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Alexandria 12, Mississinewa 8
--Pratt (A) 3-4, 2 R
Elwood 15, Marion 3 (5)
--Davenport (E) 3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 10, Richmond 3
--Howell (PH) 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI
Greenwood Christian 39, Anderson Prep 3 (5)
--Scott (A) 2-3, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Walnut Creek)--Eastbrook 171, Oak Hill 180, Alexandria 182, Frankton 187, Elwood 198, Blackford 207, Mississinewa 240, Madison-Grant Inc.
--Fye (A) 42
--Baker (F) 42
--Retherford (E) 43
--Moore (MG) 55
North Central Conference Championship (at Trophy Club)--Richmond 351, Harrison 360, McCutcheon 364, Kokomo 367, Logansport 379, Lafayette Jefferson 422, Anderson 442, Muncie Central 447, Marion 509
--Bush (A) 109
--Dietz (A) 109
Daleville 5, Wapahani 2 (Match Play)
Girls Tennis
Elwood 5, Taylor 0
Westfield 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Krauss (W) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Raymond (W) def Thompson (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Kooi (W) def Graves (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Hammond/Schwind (W) def Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Carlson/Rodgers (W) def Manchess/Moore (PH) 6-1, 6-1
Alexandria 3, Jay County 2
--1S Onewater (JC) def Clark (A) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Simison (A) def Ceadges (JC) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Haines (JC) def May (A) 2-6, 6-2, 6-0
--1D Honeycutt/Remington (A) def Dirksen/Hemmelgarn (JC) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
--2D Leever/Stinefield (A) def K.Zimmerman/M.Zimmerman (JC) 6-0, 6-0
Muncie Central 5, Madison-Grant 0
Softball
Elwood 12, Taylor 0 (5)
--Boston (E) 5 IP,, 1 H, 8 K, 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Frankton 14, Tipton 3 (6)
--Alexander (F) 3-3, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI
Pendleton Heights 3, Eastern Hancock 1
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K
Daleville 11, Tri-Central 3
--V.Pattengale (D) 4-5, 2B, 2 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI
Alexandria 2, Monroe Central 1
--Parker (A) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 11 K
Mt. Vernon 10, Anderson 0
--Lasley (A) 2-2
Liberty Christian 15, Park Tudor 8
--Clervrain (LC) 4-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R
Madison-Grant 11, Blackford 0 (5)
--Duncan (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
University 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Houk (LC) 1-1
Shenandoah 9, Blue River Valley 2
--McDaniel (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 13 K
Lapel 4, Heritage Christian 0
--Imel (L) 7 IP, H, 9 K
Daleville 9, Eastern Hancock 8
Eastbrook 6, Frankton 3
--Douglas (F) 1-2, R, RBI
Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 2
--Frakes (PH) 1-3, 3B, R
Anderson 12, Madison-Grant 5
--Fuller (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI, SB
--Kelich (MG) 1-2, R, RBI
Boys Golf
Daleville 201, Blue River Valley 212
--Cooper (D) 45 (Medalist)
Shenandoah 177, Yorktown 179
--Craig (S) 42 (Co-Medalist)
Girls Tennis
Elwood 5, Madison-Grant 0
Softball
Shenandoah 32, Blue River Valley 0 (5)
--Schwagmeier (S) 4-6, 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI
Wes-Del 11, Alexandria 7
--Dunn (A) 3-4, 2 R, RBI
Eastern Hancock 15, Daleville 0 (5)
--Petty (D) 1-2, 3B
Elwood 7, Oak Hill 0
--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 1-3, SB, 2 R
Liberty Christian 19, Indianapolis Shortridge 2 (5)
--Mercer (LC) 2-3, 3B, R, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 10, New Castle 6
--Gregory (PH) 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Frankton 10, Indianapolis Lutheran 0 (5)
--Alexander (F) 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Girls Track and Field Sectionals
Sectional 16 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 107.5, Norwell 77, Eastbrook 73, Bluffton 62, Southwood 52, Frankton 50, Mississinewa 40, Alexandria 36, Wabash 33, Marion 31, Southern Wells 28.5, Blackford 26, Elwood 8
--Duncan (F) shot put
Sectional 18 (at Pendleton Heights)--Lawrence North 170, Mt. Vernon 117, New Castle 90.5, Eastern Hancock 54.5, Pendleton Heights 51, Daleville 42, Anderson 31, Blue River Valley 30, Lapel 14, Shenandoah 7, Knightstown 3, Anderson Prep Academy 2
--Higgins (Anderson) shot put
--Allen (Anderson) 100 hurdles