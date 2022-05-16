Monday's Results

Baseball

Wes-Del 6, Frankton 4

--Carmack (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Alexandria 12, Mississinewa 8

--Pratt (A) 3-4, 2 R

Elwood 15, Marion 3 (5)

--Davenport (E) 3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Pendleton Heights 10, Richmond 3

--Howell (PH) 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI

Greenwood Christian 39, Anderson Prep 3 (5)

--Scott (A) 2-3, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Walnut Creek)--Eastbrook 171, Oak Hill 180, Alexandria 182, Frankton 187, Elwood 198, Blackford 207, Mississinewa 240, Madison-Grant Inc.

--Fye (A) 42

--Baker (F) 42

--Retherford (E) 43

--Moore (MG) 55

North Central Conference Championship (at Trophy Club)--Richmond 351, Harrison 360, McCutcheon 364, Kokomo 367, Logansport 379, Lafayette Jefferson 422, Anderson 442, Muncie Central 447, Marion 509

--Bush (A) 109

--Dietz (A) 109

Daleville 5, Wapahani 2 (Match Play)

Girls Tennis

Elwood 5, Taylor 0

Westfield 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def Krauss (W) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Raymond (W) def Thompson (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--3S Kooi (W) def Graves (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Hammond/Schwind (W) def Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Carlson/Rodgers (W) def Manchess/Moore (PH) 6-1, 6-1

Alexandria 3, Jay County 2

--1S Onewater (JC) def Clark (A) 6-2, 6-0

--2S Simison (A) def Ceadges (JC) 6-1, 6-2

--3S Haines (JC) def May (A) 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

--1D Honeycutt/Remington (A) def Dirksen/Hemmelgarn (JC) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

--2D Leever/Stinefield (A) def K.Zimmerman/M.Zimmerman (JC) 6-0, 6-0

Muncie Central 5, Madison-Grant 0

Softball

Elwood 12, Taylor 0 (5)

--Boston (E) 5 IP,, 1 H, 8 K, 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Frankton 14, Tipton 3 (6)

--Alexander (F) 3-3, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI

Pendleton Heights 3, Eastern Hancock 1

--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K

Daleville 11, Tri-Central 3

--V.Pattengale (D) 4-5, 2B, 2 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Alexandria 2, Monroe Central 1

--Parker (A) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 11 K

Mt. Vernon 10, Anderson 0

--Lasley (A) 2-2

Liberty Christian 15, Park Tudor 8

--Clervrain (LC) 4-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R

Madison-Grant 11, Blackford 0 (5)

--Duncan (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

University 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Houk (LC) 1-1

Shenandoah 9, Blue River Valley 2

--McDaniel (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 13 K

Lapel 4, Heritage Christian 0

--Imel (L) 7 IP, H, 9 K

Daleville 9, Eastern Hancock 8

Eastbrook 6, Frankton 3

--Douglas (F) 1-2, R, RBI

Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 2

--Frakes (PH) 1-3, 3B, R

Anderson 12, Madison-Grant 5

--Fuller (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI, SB

--Kelich (MG) 1-2, R, RBI

Boys Golf

Daleville 201, Blue River Valley 212

--Cooper (D) 45 (Medalist)

Shenandoah 177, Yorktown 179

--Craig (S) 42 (Co-Medalist)

Girls Tennis

Elwood 5, Madison-Grant 0

Softball

Shenandoah 32, Blue River Valley 0 (5)

--Schwagmeier (S) 4-6, 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI

Wes-Del 11, Alexandria 7

--Dunn (A) 3-4, 2 R, RBI

Eastern Hancock 15, Daleville 0 (5)

--Petty (D) 1-2, 3B

Elwood 7, Oak Hill 0

--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 1-3, SB, 2 R

Liberty Christian 19, Indianapolis Shortridge 2 (5)

--Mercer (LC) 2-3, 3B, R, 3 RBI

Pendleton Heights 10, New Castle 6

--Gregory (PH) 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Frankton 10, Indianapolis Lutheran 0 (5)

--Alexander (F) 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Girls Track and Field Sectionals

Sectional 16 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 107.5, Norwell 77, Eastbrook 73, Bluffton 62, Southwood 52, Frankton 50, Mississinewa 40, Alexandria 36, Wabash 33, Marion 31, Southern Wells 28.5, Blackford 26, Elwood 8

--Duncan (F) shot put

Sectional 18 (at Pendleton Heights)--Lawrence North 170, Mt. Vernon 117, New Castle 90.5, Eastern Hancock 54.5, Pendleton Heights 51, Daleville 42, Anderson 31, Blue River Valley 30, Lapel 14, Shenandoah 7, Knightstown 3, Anderson Prep Academy 2

--Higgins (Anderson) shot put

--Allen (Anderson) 100 hurdles

Tags

Trending Video