Monday's Results

Baseball

Anderson 13, Muncie Central 0 (5) (Game 1)

--Allen (A) 5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 11 K, 1-3, 2B, RBI

Anderson 15, Muncie Central 0 (5) (Game 2)

--Talley (A) 3-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Yorktown 6, Alexandria 3

--Matthews (A) 3-4, RBI

Shenandoah 5, Richmond 1

--White (S) 1-3, RBI

Frankton 12, Eastern Hancock 2 (6)

--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 1

--Donati (PH) 1-2, RBI

New Castle 7, Lapel 6

--Bair (L) 1-3, HR, 4 RBI

Boys Golf

Pendleton Heights 178, Anderson 201

--Gray (PH) 42 (Medalist)

--Alumbaugh (A) 46

Lapel 169, Frankton 185

--Carroll (L) 38 (Medalist)

--Adams (F) 42

Alexandria 214, Madison-Grant 225

--Fye (A) 47 (Medalist)

--Price (MG) 51

Boys Track and Field

Tipton 79, Tri-Central 43, Elwood 31

Daleville 73, Monroe Central 53, Seton Catholic 27

--Neff (D) long jump, high jump, 4x100

Girls Tennis

Western 5, Madison-Grant 0

--1S Lutger (W) def Hostetler (MG) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Schmidt (W) def Chapel (MG) 6-1, 6-0

--3S Lockwood (W) def (walkover)

--1D Moore/Jansen (W) def Counceller/Terwilleger (MG) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Moreno/Mercer (W) def Lutterman/Stansberry (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1

Frankton 4, Jay County 1

Noblesville 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def Askew (N) 7-5, 6-2

--2S Stamm (N) def Thompson (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Flinchum (N) def Spencer (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Davis/Decker (N) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Leach/Hamashuk (N) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-1, 6-0

Warren Central 3, Anderson 2

Girls Track and Field

Tipton 79, Tri-Central 41, Elwood 28

Monroe Central 68, Daleville 57, Seton Catholic 19

--Sizemore (D) 100 (school record), 200 (school record), long jump

Softball

Elwood 6, Tipton 0

--Boston (E) 7 IP, 3 H, 10 K, 4-4, HR

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Frankton 8, Oak Hill 7

--Spillman (F) 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Madison-Grant 9, Alexandria 6

--Luzader (A) 2-4, R, RBI

--Harbert (MG) 1-4, 2 RBI

Mississinewa 13, Elwood 0

Liberty Christian 5, Columbus Christian 2

Guerin Catholic 10, Lapel 3

Anderson Prep 16, Union 3

Boys Golf

Anderson 198, Alexandria 207

--Alumbaugh (A) 45

Monroe Central 161, Daleville 191

--Broshar (D) 45

Shenandoah 170, Tri 193

--Zody (S) 38

Boys Track and Field

Mississinewa 74, Oak Hill 65, Alexandria 24

Frankton 71, Eastbrook 67, Madison-Grant 29

Girls Tennis

Richmond 3, Anderson 2

--1S Geoffreys (A) def Blair (R) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Thorns (A) def Butler (R) 6-3, 7-6 (7-0)

--3S Rivas (R) def Proctor (A) 6-2, 6-4

--1D Huber/Harris (R) def Munoz/Gomez (A) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

--2D Bryant/Morris (R) def Quarrier/Simonds (A) 6-1, 6-0

Girls Track and Field

Oak Hill 61, Mississinewa 59, Alexandria 33

Eastbrook 88.5, Madison-Grant 35.5, Frankton 34

Softball

Frankton 4, Oak Hill 2

--Alexander (F) 3-4, HR, 3 RBI

Madison-Grant 6, Alexandria 1

--Humphries (A) 2-3, SB

--S.Duncan (MG) 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Elwood 14, Mississinewa 4 (6)

--Boston (E) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Liberty Christian 23, Union 4 (5)

--Graham (LC) 2-3, 2B, R, 4 RBI

Shenandoah 13, Marion 0 (5)

--Whittenburg (S) 5 IP, 6 K

