Monday's Results
Baseball
Anderson 13, Muncie Central 0 (5) (Game 1)
--Allen (A) 5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 11 K, 1-3, 2B, RBI
Anderson 15, Muncie Central 0 (5) (Game 2)
--Talley (A) 3-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Yorktown 6, Alexandria 3
--Matthews (A) 3-4, RBI
Shenandoah 5, Richmond 1
--White (S) 1-3, RBI
Frankton 12, Eastern Hancock 2 (6)
--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 1
--Donati (PH) 1-2, RBI
New Castle 7, Lapel 6
--Bair (L) 1-3, HR, 4 RBI
Boys Golf
Pendleton Heights 178, Anderson 201
--Gray (PH) 42 (Medalist)
--Alumbaugh (A) 46
Lapel 169, Frankton 185
--Carroll (L) 38 (Medalist)
--Adams (F) 42
Alexandria 214, Madison-Grant 225
--Fye (A) 47 (Medalist)
--Price (MG) 51
Boys Track and Field
Tipton 79, Tri-Central 43, Elwood 31
Daleville 73, Monroe Central 53, Seton Catholic 27
--Neff (D) long jump, high jump, 4x100
Girls Tennis
Western 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Lutger (W) def Hostetler (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Schmidt (W) def Chapel (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Lockwood (W) def (walkover)
--1D Moore/Jansen (W) def Counceller/Terwilleger (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Moreno/Mercer (W) def Lutterman/Stansberry (MG) 6-1, 6-0
Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1
Frankton 4, Jay County 1
Noblesville 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Askew (N) 7-5, 6-2
--2S Stamm (N) def Thompson (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Flinchum (N) def Spencer (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Davis/Decker (N) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Leach/Hamashuk (N) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 6-1, 6-0
Warren Central 3, Anderson 2
Girls Track and Field
Tipton 79, Tri-Central 41, Elwood 28
Monroe Central 68, Daleville 57, Seton Catholic 19
--Sizemore (D) 100 (school record), 200 (school record), long jump
Softball
Elwood 6, Tipton 0
--Boston (E) 7 IP, 3 H, 10 K, 4-4, HR
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 8, Oak Hill 7
--Spillman (F) 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 9, Alexandria 6
--Luzader (A) 2-4, R, RBI
--Harbert (MG) 1-4, 2 RBI
Mississinewa 13, Elwood 0
Liberty Christian 5, Columbus Christian 2
Guerin Catholic 10, Lapel 3
Anderson Prep 16, Union 3
Boys Golf
Anderson 198, Alexandria 207
--Alumbaugh (A) 45
Monroe Central 161, Daleville 191
--Broshar (D) 45
Shenandoah 170, Tri 193
--Zody (S) 38
Boys Track and Field
Mississinewa 74, Oak Hill 65, Alexandria 24
Frankton 71, Eastbrook 67, Madison-Grant 29
Girls Tennis
Richmond 3, Anderson 2
--1S Geoffreys (A) def Blair (R) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thorns (A) def Butler (R) 6-3, 7-6 (7-0)
--3S Rivas (R) def Proctor (A) 6-2, 6-4
--1D Huber/Harris (R) def Munoz/Gomez (A) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3
--2D Bryant/Morris (R) def Quarrier/Simonds (A) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Track and Field
Oak Hill 61, Mississinewa 59, Alexandria 33
Eastbrook 88.5, Madison-Grant 35.5, Frankton 34
Softball
Frankton 4, Oak Hill 2
--Alexander (F) 3-4, HR, 3 RBI
Madison-Grant 6, Alexandria 1
--Humphries (A) 2-3, SB
--S.Duncan (MG) 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Elwood 14, Mississinewa 4 (6)
--Boston (E) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Liberty Christian 23, Union 4 (5)
--Graham (LC) 2-3, 2B, R, 4 RBI
Shenandoah 13, Marion 0 (5)
--Whittenburg (S) 5 IP, 6 K
